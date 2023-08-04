Soleil and VKZ Release New Album LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS

With summer in full swing, Soleil and VKZ bring the heat with "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS." "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS" is an EDM collaborative album between singer-songwriter Soleil and music artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist VKZ. Although the project is billed as EDM, the eight-track album is chock-full of various sounds from a variety of genres and subgenres such as Afro House, Bossa Nova, Drum and Bass, House, R&B/Soul, and UK Garage.



Soleil and VKZ are frequent collaborators, and it is no wonder why because everything that the duo releases is sensational. Their recent string of maxi-singles and their 2021 single, "On The Low," showcase the supreme talent that they have collectively and individually. "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS" serves as the pair's debut album, and it features four fan favorites and four never-before-heard songs that will surely have listeners infatuated and in awe.



"LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS" starts off with a bang, with the vibrant song, "SOLO LOVER (I'M YOURS)." The track is laced with tropical, funky, Bossa Nova-inspired sounds that make listeners want to go grab a partner and dance. Track two, "ZODIAC," is a little more downtempo, but still brings the flair omnipresent in Afro House. "COMPLICATED" is up next, and it definitely stands out for its seamless transitions and epic drops. Track four, "LION'S DANCE (CLOSER)," brandishes a more classic Chill House sound and allows Soleil to show off her euphonious vocals. "LOVING IS EASY (U GOT THE LOVE)" continues with the love theme and brings a mix of elements that make it an eclectic record. The album then moves onto "GREAT BEYOND," which features a more UK Garage sound and has a cleverly placed sample within the record. Track seven, "STRANGERS," is a familiar sound for Soleil with its R&B and Neo-Soul elements. The song even features some Hip-Hop/Rap in an almost Lauryn Hill-esque style, as well as the wonderful Drum and Bass backbone of the track. "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS" closes with the duo's most recent release, "NTBYG," which is actually a remix of their first single together, "On The Low." "NTBYG" starts off with a wavy, Chopped and Screwed, distorted, controlled chaos sound and ends with a Drum and Bass breakdown, which makes "NTBYG" the perfect ending to a flawless LP.



Teamwork makes the dream work, and the Miami-based team is a testament to that fact. The two powerhouses put their talents on full display. Soleil co-wrote the album, and VKZ co-wrote and produced the album. "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS" is an album that has much replay value and is impossible to only play once. The album already has fans craving more from them, so surely there will be more incredible collaborations in the future. But for now, fall in love with the sounds of "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS."

Stream "LOVE / SOUNDS + ROBOTS": https://open.spotify.com/album/2dwAofHjUkJpd53L6ibvfo

Follow Soleil: @solefulsoul

Follow VKZ: @vkzmusic