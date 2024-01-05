Solar Eyes Release Spaghetti Western Psych Of 'Let's Run Away'

Their debut album will be released on 16th February 2024.

Jan. 05, 2024

Solar Eyes Release Spaghetti Western Psych Of 'Let's Run Away'

Launching into the new year - SOLAR EYES - present their breathless new single: “Let's Run Away”.

Infusing their far-out sounds with low-slung guitar lines straight out of a Morricone flick, the latest from the Birmingham psych/pop duo is set at a galloping pace that leaves no time to waste.

Spaghetti Western and Sci-Fi in equal parts, the duo conjure a score for the extraterrestrial Alamo that never was, in this shoegazing, sensory-rushing, tour-de-force.

Surely contributing to its Tex-Mex flavourings, “Let's Run Away” was written and recorded in Texas last year following Solar Eyes' debut appearance at SXSW festival. Feeling the desert surroundings and local mythologies seeping into their songwriting, frontman Glenn Smyth recalls of the experience:

“‘Let's Run Away' was one of the last songs to be written on the album, it was written in Texas last March when we were out there playing south by. You can sort of hear it as well, there's that Americana haze type sound. Spaghetti western vibe. I sort of had in my head – now this might sound a bit mad – Tracey Chapman ‘Fast Car' – in essence. But with a brummie slant. A Bonnie and Clyde type thing.”

Inspired by small-town tales of daylight robberies in times of old and rumours of the last crimes of the infamous duo Bonnie & Clyde, “Let's Run Away” is alive with drama and intrigue to rival its pulse-quickening pace. As Glenn sings:

“I hope that given time, you'll forgive my crimes, I don't wanna die alone, I love you, I let you go, I'm to blame // I see it all, I heed the call, let's run away…”

Mixed by Jeff Knowler, it features Glenn Smyth (Guitars/Vocals/Songwriter), Sebastian Maynard Francis (Drums/Percussion), plus additional guitars courtesy of Liam McKeown.

“Let's Run Away” also arrives with an accomplished official video; a psychedelic cowboy caper, created by the Solar Eyes bassist Emily Doyle. Watch it here: 

“Let's Run Away” alongside recent single “Top of the World” will be found on Solar Eyes' eagerly awaited debut album ‘Solar Eyes', which is due for release on 16 February via the Fierce Panda label.

The cosmic creation of Glenn Smyth and Sebastian Maynard Francis, ‘Solar Eyes' finds the duo delivering a suite of technicoloured tunes that stretch across acid-dipped sonic landscapes and blissed-out melodies. Recalling trippy trailblazers from Primal Scream to the Chemical Brothers, Spacemen 3 to Spector-ish productions; these 12 psych-dappled songs will stimulate the senses and envelop you in their pop-preened charms.

Reaching into topics as far-flung as metaphorical prisons, to unsavoury past acquaintances, the thrill of new-found love, to famous last words; highlights include “Deep Trip”, “Dreaming of the Moon”, and “Acid Test (The Walls are Closing In On Me)”. Produced by Tom Ford alongside Solar Eyes, the album was mastered by Streaky, with additional mixing and mastering by Jeff Knowler. It will be released on 16th February 2024.



