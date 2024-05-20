Sofi Tukker Poised for UK Breakout Year in 2024; New Album 'BREAD' Out in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SOFI TUKKER, the GRAMMY-nominated duo comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, have spent nearly a decade building their global reputation as the most vibrant, positive and community-driven dance music group out there. Now, with their most ambitious new music and live shows to date lined up across this summer and autumn, 2024 is poised to be SOFI TUKKER’s biggest year yet.

Earlier this month, they shared their daring new single ‘Throw Some Ass,’ the first new track to be unveiled from SOFI TUKKER’s ambitious forthcoming new album BREAD, available on August 23rd. ‘Throw Some Ass’ is a booty-shaking anthem that promises to liberate the mind and body through rhythm and movement. Accompanying the track is the visually dazzling music video filmed at the stunning residence of the Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Palácio das Laranjeiras, dubbed “The SOFI TUKKER Center for Asses That Don’t Move Good” for the occasion.

BREAD’s acronym “Be Really Energetic and Dance” encapsulates the full album experience, inviting listeners into SOFI TUKKER’S pleasure-filled, immersive world. SOFI TUKKER elaborate on the narrative of BREAD, saying, “BREAD is a way of being. It says devour what you desire, it says, ‘Be Really Energetic And Dance,’ and do it in good company. All around the world, people break bread together to connect and come to common understandings. That’s exactly what we hope this album does for people. It’s an invitation to put down our differences and get back in touch with what is fundamental, the bread and butter if you will. It’s a moment to abandon a scarcity mindset and dive into a state of abundance. It’s delicious, absurd, and a little naughty.”

In tandem with their new music, SOFI TUKKER will also be performing live across Europe and the UK during festival season and later in 2024, including a London appearance supporting Kygo at The 02 Arena on Wednesday 11th December. They’ll also embark on their US headline tour to date this autumn and support J Balvin in Australia & New Zealand in September.

Offering an inclusive and global perspective on electronic music, SOFI TUKKER has amassed over a billion streams, and Platinum and Gold records on five continents. With their two studio albums, Treehouse and Wet Tennis, they spread themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Sharing a mutual love of fashion, SOFI TUKKER launched their own clothing imprint WET TENNIS, and were the face of G-STAR RAW’s colorful denim campaign. Dedicated activists, they’ve worked with multiple organizations over the years including Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, the March for Our Lives and the Red Cross, among others.

Photo Credit: Rob Woodcox

