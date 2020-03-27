Sofar Sounds Launches Listening Room

Sofar Sounds will launch its new Listening Room today as part of its effort to support its global community of thousands of independent artists during the pandemic. Without being able to play shows, these artists are facing an unprecedented time of financial hardship and uncertainty. The Listening Room will feature live stream performances, video premieres and conversations with artists. Shows start today with live performances from Sofar alumni Samiere (Los Angeles) at 3pm EST and The Brook & The Bluff (Nashville) at 7pm EST.

Music fans can show their support for artists by donating directly to the live stream performer or to the Sofar Sounds Global Artist Fund, benefiting artists who rely the most on Sofar shows for live performance income. 100% of the money donated will be distributed to artists.

Earlier this week, Sofar Sounds announced plans to pay advances to artists for canceled shows. More information on that can be found HERE.

Upcoming Live Streams

March 27

3pm EST - Samiere live from Los Angeles

7pm EST - The Brook & The Bluff live from Nashville

March 30

7pm EST - Deal Casino from New York

March 31

7pm EST - Jake Wesley Rogers from Nashville

April 2

3pm EST - Lila Drew from Los Angeles

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON - CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES.





