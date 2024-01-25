So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More

Today, Disco Punk is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2024 edition of So What?!. Headliners include seminal rock acts such as Norma Jean, P.O.D., and Skillet, along with past headliners Asking Alexandria, Mayday Parade, The Devil Wears Prada, Attila, and Underoath, who will perform their acclaimed album ‘They're Only Chasing Safety.”

There's plenty more surprises in store with fan-favorite album plays from Switchfoot (The Beautiful Letdown), Emery (The Weak's End), Saosin with Cove Reber (Self titled), He Is Legend (I Am Hollywood), and The Almost (Southern Weather).

“This lineup truly goes back to the roots of our festival. We have multiple previous headliners on the bill including Underoath, Asking Alexandria, Saosin, The Devil Wears Prada, Mayday Parade, and more alongside other staples in our scene Boys Like Girls, Silverstein, 3OH!3, The Amity Affliction. I am very excited about the up and coming acts such as Arrows In Action, Daisy Grenade, LØLØ, Johnny Booth, Maggie Miles, Slay Squad, and Point North! To me, this is a very well rounded lineup of up and coming and legacy acts that is very much on brand with our rock / metal / pop punk / emo core fanbase!” - Mike Ziemer (co-founder of So What!?)

Adding to the excitement, pop-punk favorites Relient K and Boys Like Girls, along with the dynamic party duo 3OH!3, are set to grace the stage, ensuring a lively and energetic atmosphere. So What?! is known for its groundbreaking curation, and this year is no exception, featuring some of the most in demand hip hop artists (both mainstream and underground) like grammy nominated artist Iann Dior.

True to its legacy, So What?! is known for discovering future superstars like G-Eazy, making it a must-attend event for fans eager to catch rising artists and internet sensations such as Arrows In Action and Daisy Grenade (Currently on tour with Fall Out Boy + Jimmy Eat World), promising an unforgettable experience.

Founded by Mike Ziemer and Orlando Mendoza, So What?! First launched in 2008, blending pop-punk, rock, and metal. Since their start, So What?! has grown to become Texas' fastest growing festival of this kind, with past headliners including superstars such as Simple Plan, Trippie Redd, 100 Gecs, Rae Sremmurd, and Underoath.

The partnership with Disco Presents allows each to flex their own strengths in a way that complements the end goal - creating an immersive and inviting experience for fans headlined by top tier talent.

For more information including ticket prices, payment plan options and more visit Click Here.