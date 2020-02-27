Snotty Nose Rez Kids Premiere Video For 'Real Deadly' & Announce New EP

British Columbia hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (SNRK) have announced Born Deadly, their new EP slated to come out on April 3. Today, they premiered the video for the EP's first single "Real Deadly" via Complex.

Watch below!



SNRK will perform at SXSW in Austin before heading out on their first ever U.S. headlining tour, which begins on April 12 in Portland, OR and wraps up on June 13 in Detroit. See all tour dates below - purchase tickets here.



Here's what Quinton "Yung Trybez" Nyce and Darren "Young D" Metz said about "Real Deadly": "We like to refer to things that are dope as real deadly. We wrote this song about feeling strong and confident in who we are as people and artists and want that to transfer to the listener. Much in the way that our track 'Boujee Natives' spoke to the richness of indigenous fashion, style, culture, and identity, we want 'Real Deadly' to be a positive, affirming song. A lot of the music we wrote for this EP was inspired by the energy we feel at our shows. The tracks are 'turn up' tracks, and we intended for fans to not only hear them on record, but at our live shows, too."



Regarding the video, they add, "It was great working with the producer Ben Knechtel (Carly Rae Jepsen, Scott Helman) and his team again for the video. [Director] Travis Didluk really came through, and we cultivated a nice little storyline where both of us are basement-dwelling scientists developing a real-deadly substance that infects us with power and confidence. You'll see by the end that we snap out of it and it's all for fun, and we wanted to show people that we don't take ourselves too seriously."

Snotty Nose Rez Kids is a Haisla hip-hop duo from Kitimat, BC composed of rappers Yung Trybez & Young D. Formed in 2016, SNRK released back-to-back albums in 2017: their self-titled debut in January and The Average Savage in September. The latter project earned the duo 'Best Hip-Hop Artist' at the Western Canadian Music Awards, landed them on the 2018 Polaris Music Prize 'Short List', and earned them a 2019 Juno Nomination for 'Best Indigenous Music Album'. The group toured heavily in Canada with select appearances in the U.S. and Australia. They quickly gained notoriety for their energetic, inspiring, and thought-provokling shows.



In 2019, SNRK's third album TRAPLINE garnered praise from Exclaim!, Bandcamp, CBC Music, Complex, Hype Magazine, Noisey, Okayplayer, and The Fader, amongst others. The duo embarked on a 60+ show tour of Canada, U.S., Mexico, U.K., & Australia, where they received a groundswell of support. SNRK won 'Breakout Artist' at the Western Canadian Music Awards and were once again shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, making them one of only three artists to ever make the 'Short List' in back-to-back years. TRAPLINE wound up on numerous 2019 'Best Album of the Year' lists. Exclaim! included TRAPLINE on its lists for '50 Best Albums of the 2010s' and 'Top 10 Hip-Hop Album of the Year', and singled out SNRK stand-out "Boujee Natives" in their list for 'Top 50 Songs of the 2010s'. SNRK kick off their 2020 schedule with their first-ever headlining tour of the U.S., the 'Born Deadly Tour', in support of their upcoming EP of the same name.

Tour Dates:



03/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club (Boiler Room)

03/16 - Austin, TX @ Strange Brew (Do512 Party, SXSW)

03/18 - Austin, TX @ Ester's Follies (12:45am, Official SXSW Showcase)

04/12 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

04/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Crystal Cavern

04/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

04/19 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/23 - Houston, TX @ Green Room at Warehouse Live

04/24 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tigers

04/26 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

04/28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

04/29 - Denver, CO @ Moon Room

04/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

05/01 - Boise, ID @ Olympic

05/02 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/02 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/04 - Boston, MA @ Once

06/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

06/06 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd

06/07 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

06/08 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

06/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/12 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

06/13 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

06/27 - Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Ranch (Laketown Shakedown)

07/11 - Troms, NO @ Kafjord (Riddu Riddu Festival)

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes





Related Articles View More Music Stories