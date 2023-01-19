Snakehips Announce North American Tour
Snakehips have announced a 15-date 2023 North American Never Worry tour to celebrate their upcoming album of the same name, which will be released in April. Full list of tour dates can be found below.
Their most recent single taken from the upcoming album is "Solitude" featuring BIA and Lucky Daye and was released last month. The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight", "All Around The World" which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and "WATER" featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Their most exciting project to date, the album and tour will be packed full of Snakehips' signature groove within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music.
Never Worry Tour Dates
31 MAR - PHOENIX - SUNBAR
1 APR - SAN DIEGO - BLOOM
7 APR - ATLANTA - ATL DISTRICT
8 APR - AUSTIN - SUMMIT ROOFTOP
14 APR - SALT LAKE CITY - SOUNDWELL
15 APR - PHILADELPHIA - W.O.W
21 APR - TORONTO - DANFORTH MUSIC HALL
22 APR - BOSTON - BIG NIGHT LIVE
28 APR - DENVER - OGDEN THEATRE
29 APR - WASHINGTON DC - CULTURE
5 MAY - NEW YORK - HK HALL
6 MAY - PORTLAND - 45 EAST
12 MAY - LOS ANGELES - HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM
13 MAY - SEATTLE - SHOWBOX
19 MAY - SAN FRANCISCO - 1015 FOLSOM