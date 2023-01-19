Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Snakehips Announce North American Tour

Snakehips Announce North American Tour

Their most recent single taken from the upcoming album is "Solitude" featuring BIA and Lucky Daye and was released last month.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Snakehips have announced a 15-date 2023 North American Never Worry tour to celebrate their upcoming album of the same name, which will be released in April. Full list of tour dates can be found below.

Their most recent single taken from the upcoming album is "Solitude" featuring BIA and Lucky Daye and was released last month. The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight", "All Around The World" which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and "WATER" featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.

Their most exciting project to date, the album and tour will be packed full of Snakehips' signature groove within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music.

Never Worry Tour Dates

31 MAR - PHOENIX - SUNBAR
1 APR - SAN DIEGO - BLOOM
7 APR - ATLANTA - ATL DISTRICT
8 APR - AUSTIN - SUMMIT ROOFTOP
14 APR - SALT LAKE CITY - SOUNDWELL
15 APR - PHILADELPHIA - W.O.W
21 APR - TORONTO - DANFORTH MUSIC HALL
22 APR - BOSTON - BIG NIGHT LIVE
28 APR - DENVER - OGDEN THEATRE
29 APR - WASHINGTON DC - CULTURE
5 MAY - NEW YORK - HK HALL
6 MAY - PORTLAND - 45 EAST
12 MAY - LOS ANGELES - HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM
13 MAY - SEATTLE - SHOWBOX
19 MAY - SAN FRANCISCO - 1015 FOLSOM



John Lodges Winter US Tour Kicks Off February 18 Photo
John Lodge's Winter US Tour Kicks Off February 18
LODGE, together with his 10,000 Light Years Band and the Coachella Valley Symphony, will perform The Moody Blues’ iconic Days of Future Passed album—which marked its 55th anniversary on November 10, 2022—in its entirety, with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES.
Fitz and the Tantrums to Kick off Let Yourself Free Tour This Weekend Photo
Fitz and the Tantrums to Kick off Let Yourself Free Tour This Weekend
Multi-Platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums will embark on their Let Yourself Free Tour of North America. The 17-city trek will kick off on January 21 in Portland, OR, visit major markets across the US, and wrap on February 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Special guest sammy rash will provide support.
P!NK to Release Trustfall Album Title Track Next Week Photo
P!NK to Release 'Trustfall' Album Title Track Next Week
P!NK will release her new single 'TRUSTFALL' on Friday, January 27. Her first studio album since 2019's Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. P!NK shared the first single off the album in 2022 with the release of 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.' Hear a preview of the new single now!
Little Fuss Releases Debut Full-Length Girls At Parties Photo
Little Fuss Releases Debut Full-Length 'Girls At Parties'
Helping Little Fuss launch their most successful year to date, Girls At Parties highlights the creative versatility of Olive Martinez and Cody Von Lehmden, the founding duo behind Little Fuss, and new arrivals Delia Martin and Vitor Oliveira, as artists and storytellers.

From This Author - Michael Major


ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
January 19, 2023

After fronting the roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music, the EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tourHickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour
January 19, 2023

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the 2000s the band has played over 800 shows. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin’ Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.
Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'
January 19, 2023

Referencing Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, the “Keep Me Safe” video is rich in iconography of protection and safety – chainmail, bodies of water, private bedrooms – and captures the spirit of Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar. Named after a poem by Jay Hulme, the upcoming album walks a line between intimacy and grandeur.
MUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible DemandMUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible Demand
January 19, 2023

MUNA’s one-off Metro Theatre show will take place the day after they make their anticipated debut as headliners at Sydney WorldPride on Sunday 5 March. They will then hit the road with Lorde, appearing as special guests on the star’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney Solar Power shows as well as at Adelaide Festival throughout March.
Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'
January 19, 2023

Schoepp has also shared his new single “Cliffs of Dover,” a driving roots-rock song about an Iraq war veteran struggling with PTSD after returning home. Schoepp will be bringing his new music to audiences with a U.S. tour beginning on March 23 in Lake Orion, MI and making stops in Washington, D.C., New York and more.
share