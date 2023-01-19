Snakehips Announce North American Tour

Snakehips have announced a 15-date 2023 North American Never Worry tour to celebrate their upcoming album of the same name, which will be released in April. Full list of tour dates can be found below.

Their most recent single taken from the upcoming album is "Solitude" featuring BIA and Lucky Daye and was released last month. The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight", "All Around The World" which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and "WATER" featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.

Their most exciting project to date, the album and tour will be packed full of Snakehips' signature groove within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music.

Never Worry Tour Dates

31 MAR - PHOENIX - SUNBAR

1 APR - SAN DIEGO - BLOOM

7 APR - ATLANTA - ATL DISTRICT

8 APR - AUSTIN - SUMMIT ROOFTOP

14 APR - SALT LAKE CITY - SOUNDWELL

15 APR - PHILADELPHIA - W.O.W

21 APR - TORONTO - DANFORTH MUSIC HALL

22 APR - BOSTON - BIG NIGHT LIVE

28 APR - DENVER - OGDEN THEATRE

29 APR - WASHINGTON DC - CULTURE

5 MAY - NEW YORK - HK HALL

6 MAY - PORTLAND - 45 EAST

12 MAY - LOS ANGELES - HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

13 MAY - SEATTLE - SHOWBOX

19 MAY - SAN FRANCISCO - 1015 FOLSOM