Smokey Robinson Returns to Wynn Las Vegas for Three-Night Engagement

Following his successful, sold-out debut at Wynn Las Vegas in February, legendary singer-songwriter, record producer and record executive Smokey Robinson will make his return to the Encore Theater for a second headlining engagement of "Live in Vegas!" in Sept. 2019. Robinson will bring his famed hits to the stage for three nights only, Sept. 18, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Famous for co-founding Motown Records with Berry Gordy, Robinson has been making and breaking records for more than four decades. In this 90-minute production, fans can enjoy hit after hit like "Cruisin'" and "The Tracks of My Tears," as well as stories from Robinson's historical career.

Ticket Information

· Dates: Sept. 18, 20-21, 2019

· Public On-Sale: Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

· Price: $59.50-$199.50 plus applicable fees

· Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

For more information, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

