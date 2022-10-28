Smino Unveils Highly Awaited New Album 'Luv 4 Rent'
Smino is also set to co-headline his Luv Is 4Ever Tour alongside JID, kicking off January 2023.
After moving the culture to the beat of his own drum, generating hundreds of millions of streams, and earning widespread critical acclaim, St. Louis artist, rapper, songwriter, producer, and disruptor Smino presents Luv 4 Rent, his third album and debut project with Motown Records, in partnership with his independent label Zero Fatigue.
Produced primarily by The Yute (Monte Booker, Groove, Phoelix, Smino) as well as Kal Banx and Childish Major, and narrated by 'The Luv Lord,' Luv 4 Rent serves as an audio representation of the Black experience for millennials. Smino shares, "Luv 4 Rent is based on the different types of love. Bad love, petty love, obsessive love, real good love, family love. It's about the different ways I leant out my heart to the point where I didn't have enough left for myself."
The first official single off the album, "90 Proof" [with J. Cole], welcomed critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from Pitchfork, FADER, and more, Rolling Stone declared, "Both Smino and Cole have a penchant for unearthing the intertwined roots of hip-hop and blues with tender melodies and concerns...it's why they make an excellent duo when they reconnect on '90 Proof.'" Furthermore, Hypebeast touted the track's "exquisite production work," and Vibe described it as "smooth like a cognac."
Among many other highlights on Luv 4 Rent, "Matinee" [with Kal Banx] showcases Smino's wild high-register wails as he admits, "I don't stress her; I just stretch her," as a jazz-y groove simmers. V Magazine declared, "['Matinee'] does so much more with shifting genre and blurring into different ideas of what a rap hit could be. It's inventive in the best way."
Then there's "Pro Freak" [with Doechii & Fatman Scoop], which struts through an old school sample, claps, and gospel-style harmonies. Smino locks into an undeniable and unpredictable fast-paced flow between Doechii's instantly irresistible hook only to double back to one final funky breakdown offset by fire courtesy of Fatman Scoop. Lil Uzi Vert lights up "Pudgy," while the rollercoaster concludes on the otherworldly soul of "Lee & Lovie" [with Reggie], presenting the perfect comedown awash in vocal bliss.
Bringing the album to life on the road, Smino and JID will co-headline the Luv Is 4Ever Tour in 2023. The 32-city tour kicks off on January 22nd at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29th. Full dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale at LuvIs4Ever.com.
Smino has nothing but Luv to give in 2022.
Christened "one of hip-hop's most refreshing voices" by Pitchfork, Smino is one of the game's most dynamic musical disruptors. Raised in a family of musicians, the rapper, writer, and producer began playing drums in his native St. Louis at an early age. As an adult, he moved to Chicago and connected with Classick Studios to release his first two EPs, S!ck S!ck S!ck and blkjuptr.
In 2017, Smino dropped his debut album blkswn-hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the '40 Best Rap Albums of the Year'-and followed that with the 2018 release of NØIR, which landed on year-end lists from Complex, The Atlantic, REVOLT, and more. Between those critically acclaimed projects, he has generated over half-a-billion streams and counting in addition to selling out US headline tours in 2017 and 2019.
Furthermore, Smino is a thread in the contemporary artist community with standout feature verses with Doja Cat, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Chance the Rapper, among others. He's also appeared in campaigns for DKNY, Billionaire Boys Club, and Topicals Skincare.
Listen to the new album here:
LUV IS 4EVER TOUR DATES
Sun Jan 22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT
Tue Jan 24 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Thu Jan 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre SOLD OUT
Sat Jan 28 - Oakland, CA - The Fox SOLD OUT
Sun Jan 29 - Oakland, CA - The Fox
Mon Jan 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Tue Jan 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium SOLD OUT
Thu Feb 2 - San Diego, CA - SOMA San Diego SOLD OUT
Fri Feb 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren SOLD OUT
Wed Feb 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Fri Feb 10 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom*
Mon Feb 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Tue Feb 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Wed Feb 15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Thu Feb 16 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sat Feb 18 - Atlanta, CA - Coca-Cola Roxy SOLD OUT
Sun Feb 19 - Atlanta, CA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Feb 21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live SOLD OUT
Wed Feb 22 - Miami, FL - Oasis Wynwood
Fri Feb 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte SOLD OUT
Sun Feb 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring SOLD OUT
Mon Feb 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring SOLD OUT
Wed Mar 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia SOLD OUT
Fri Mar 3 - New York, NY - Terminal 5* SOLD OUT
Sat Mar 4 - New York, NY - Terminal 5* SOLD OUT
Tue Mar 7 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Wed Mar 8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
Thu Mar 9 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston SOLD OUT
Sun Mar 12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Mon Mar 13 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Wed Mar 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY SOLD OUT
Fri Mar 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Mar 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue Mar 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Mar 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Fri Mar 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sat Mar 25 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland*
Tue Mar 28 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed Mar 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works SOLD OUT
*Not A Live Nation Date
Photo Credit: Denita Turner
