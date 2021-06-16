Smash Into Pieces Announce Brand New Album 'A New Horizon'

Rapidly rising Scandinavian alt-rock band Smash Into Pieces have announced their brand new album A New Horizon, out August 27th. Their sixth full length album, it explores, expands and concludes the immersive journey they began on previous album ARCADIA both aurally and visually. Pre-order the album here.



A New Horizon continues to detail the band's Arcadia World narrative, delving deeper into their story. A futuristic world riddled with political corruption and driven by fear and misinformation, their story follows Apoc, their protagonist, as he vows to put an end to the dark times and encourage society to seek the truth and live freely. Together with the weaving electronic textures, biting guitars, pounding drums and anthemic vocals, it leaves a lasting impression as a powerful, gripping and thought-provoking album.



Arcadia is a mirror image of reality; the setting may be futuristic and different, but the issues that are buried within the album couldn't be more real. As the roles of social media and technology grow, we become numb to life beyond our screens, and Smash Into Pieces are encouraging you to look up and see the world around you. We are faced with obstacles, challenges and difficult choices every day, but with positivity and a clear mind we can overcome them and find happiness.



The announcement of A New Horizon follows the release of four adrenaline-fuelled instalments, 'Rise Up', 'Real One', double single 'VR' and the recent thunderous anthem 'Broken Parts', each of which is accompanied by a lavish music video that further enhances the Arcadia World narrative.



With a massive track record consisting of five albums, 23 singles, and over 375 million streams and views across platforms, Smash Into Pieces have evolved into one of the fastest rising Scandinavian alternative rock bands to date.



Formed in 2009 and comprised of vocalist Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, guitarist Benjamin Jennebo, guitarist Per Bergquist and drummer/DJ The Apocalypse DJ, they released their fifth studio album last year which, together with the lyrics accompanying music videos, began to tell the story of a digital world - ARCADIA.



In 2021 that story continues; the story of the resistance and the artificial. This is A New Horizon. Stay tuned for more exciting news and announcements in the near future.