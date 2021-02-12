Slowly Slowly Release New Single 'First Love' Ft. Yours Truly

On the heels of the announcement of their upcoming album, 'Race Car Blues - Chapter 2' due out February 26, Slowly Slowly have released another new song from the album called "First Love" feat. Yours Truly today! Fans can stream the single now below.

Unsurprisingly the track is an homage to first loves, while Slowly Slowly's Ben Stewart elaborates that it explores "the rose coloured glasses of retrospection & running from the past." He adds: "I wanted a song that captured the duality of wanting to forget someone, but holding their memory dearly."

On collaborating with Yours Truly vocalist Mikaila Delgado on the track, Stewart shares:

"I approached Mikaila about the collaboration as I'm a huge fan of Yours Truly. She instantly understood the vibe we were going for and was incredible to work with. Mikaila was really intuitive with building the vocal arrangement, her harmonies and tonality really made the song feel complete."

'Race Car Blues - Chapter 2' spawned from the same sessions as Slowly Slowly's critically-acclaimed 2020 album Race Car Blues. The 12 tracks on Chapter 2 now find themselves completing the Race Car Blues story and will arrive almost a year to the day since the original album's release on Friday, February 26.

Stewart explains that while the tracks on Chapter 2 didn't fit on the original album, overtime the collection took on a life of its own and called for its own record.

"Chapter 2 pushes the envelope a little further in every direction - heavier, more pop sensibility and a deeper dive into intimate solo songs," he adds.

"This is and has always been the ultimate aim for Slowly Slowly, to celebrate the music we love - anthemic heart on sleeve songwriting - but across a broad spectrum of genres. Having no creative ceiling for this project only pushed that ethos further."

Between red raw and highly personal tracks, unpredictable stylistic choices and its namesake as the second chapter of Race Car Blues, Chapter 2 marks a significant moment in time for Slowly Slowly as they straddle both past and present as well as a distinctly unbridled future ahead.

UNFD will celebrate the new album with the release of an exclusive Double LP featuring both chapters of Race Car Blues, limited to 500 worldwide. Pre-order the Race Car Blues Extended Edition collection now via 24Hundred.

Listen to the new single here: