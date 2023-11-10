Slightly Stoopid Release New Single 'Got Me On The Run' With Stick Figure & Pepper

Slightly Stoopid returns with their rhythmic and lustrous new single, “Got Me On The Run,” out today on Stoopid Records.

The new track is a collaboration with longtime friends Stick Figure and Pepper, who will also be performing at the band's sold-out Closer To The Sun destination festival next month in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“Got Me On The Run” follows on the heels of the summer release of “Cool & Collected” – a collaboration with Summertime 2023 tourmates Sublime with Rome.

Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid says, "Stoked to work with our brothers Stick Figure and Pepper on a song about the power of love bringing harmony to the universe and beyond...love brings us all together!"

Pepper toured with Slightly Stoopid on the Summer Traditions 2022 tour and the bands collaborated live during the shows, giving fans an early taste of “Got Me On The Run.”

"Playing a new track, live on tour, before it's released doesn't always translate to fans, it can be intimidating to attempt,” says Kaleo Wassman, Pepper. “This track, however, was instantly absorbed by everyone. Now that it's out, I'm excited for those who've seen us perform it live, to say to their friends… 'this is the one song I told you about!'."

Since 1995, Slightly Stoopid has continued to be a musical brotherhood. Founded by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, the pair of long-time childhood friends, has created a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae, and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk.

They remain unwavering in their principles of independence, honoring their diversity of influences and mentors, and furthering their inherited legacy of the Southern California sound. Slightly Stoopid has built a sweeping legacy for itself, continuously expanding in diversity and repertoire.

Warriors of the road, their touring has grown exponentially both domestically and internationally with sold-out headlining dates across the world, and festival appearances at famed events such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, ACL, Outside Lands, and Cali Vibes amongst countless others.

Twenty-five years into the journey, the prolific collective has much to celebrate; the band founded their own record label, Stoopid Records, with the platinum single "Closer To The Sun,", gold singles "2am" and "Collie Man," and over one million catalog sales.

The band created and curate their annual sold-out Closer to the Sun destination music festival in Mexico, launched a line of unique, high-quality cannabis products under the guise of ‘Stoopid Strains', and launched their “Tangie Summer Haze” lager, a new beer collaboration with Buzz Rock Breweries in Southern California, while continuing to explore (and master) the art of musical collaboration with an array of artists including Bob Weir, Cypress Hill, Chali2na, Barrington Levy, Don Carlos, G. Love, Stephen Marley, Snoop Dogg, and more.

