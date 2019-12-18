Sleep On It Announce 2020 Headline 'The Pride & Disastour'

Sleep On It have announced a 2020 headline tour today. Dates kick off Friday, February 28 in Toronto, ON and will finish in the band's hometown of Chicago, IL at Beat Kitchen on Saturday, March 28. VIP packages are on sale now. They include an intimate three-song acoustic performance, meet and greet and professionally shot photo with the band, signed poster, laminate and more. Fans can grab VIP tickets and check out packages at www.sleeponitband.soundrink.com

General tickets will go on sale Friday, January 10 at noon EST. Support for the tour will also be announced on this day.

The band's newest album 'Pride & Disaster' is out now through Equal Vision Records. Fans can check out the

music videos for the singles "Under The Moment", "Hold Your Breath" and "After Tonight". The band and album were highlighted as one of Billboard's emerging artists of 2019.

Sleep On It // 2020 Headline Dates

February 28 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

February 29 - Lakewood, OH - The Symposium

March 1 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room

March 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

March 4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Park Brewery

March 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

March 7 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom

March 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

March 10 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

March 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

March 13 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

March 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

March 16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

March 20 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman

March 21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

March 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

March 24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

March 25 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

March 27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

March 28 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen





Related Articles View More Music Stories