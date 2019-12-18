Sleep On It Announce 2020 Headline 'The Pride & Disastour'
Sleep On It have announced a 2020 headline tour today. Dates kick off Friday, February 28 in Toronto, ON and will finish in the band's hometown of Chicago, IL at Beat Kitchen on Saturday, March 28. VIP packages are on sale now. They include an intimate three-song acoustic performance, meet and greet and professionally shot photo with the band, signed poster, laminate and more. Fans can grab VIP tickets and check out packages at www.sleeponitband.soundrink.com
General tickets will go on sale Friday, January 10 at noon EST. Support for the tour will also be announced on this day.
The band's newest album 'Pride & Disaster' is out now through Equal Vision Records. Fans can check out the
music videos for the singles "Under The Moment", "Hold Your Breath" and "After Tonight". The band and album were highlighted as one of Billboard's emerging artists of 2019.
Sleep On It // 2020 Headline Dates
February 28 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar
February 29 - Lakewood, OH - The Symposium
March 1 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room
March 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
March 4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Park Brewery
March 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
March 7 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom
March 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory
March 10 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
March 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
March 13 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
March 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
March 16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
March 19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
March 20 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman
March 21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
March 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock
March 24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March 25 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
March 27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
March 28 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen