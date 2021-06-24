Sleater-Kinney Releases Amazon Original EP 'Live at the Hallowed Halls'

Today, rock band Sleater-Kinney released a four song Amazon Original EP titled Live At The Hallowed Halls. Recorded live at The Hallowed Halls recording studio in Portland, OR, the EP features four songs from the band's recently released album Path of Wellness. The release is now available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music, and live videos for each song are also available in the Amazon Music App.

In the midst of 2020's endless turbulence, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker wrote and recorded Path of Wellness, welcoming local Portland musicians in the studio to bring their vision to life. For the first time, the band also took the reins and self-produced the eleven-track offering. On the new album, the band delivers a provocative, powerful, and poetic statement when alternative music and culture could use it the most.

For Live At The Hallowed Halls, Brownstein and Tucker selected four songs from Path of Wellness and recorded them live in the studio - the EP includes live versions of "High In The Grass," "Worry With You," "Method," and the Path of Wellness' title track.

Audio from Live At The Hallowed Halls was originally featured on "Sleater-Kinney Presents Path of Wellness," which streamed live on June 10th via Amazon Music's Twitch Channel. In addition to the live performance, the half-hour show featured in-depth interviews and an expert weighing in on the band's future prospects. Viewers gleaned insight into Sleater-Kinney's songwriting process, their time in the recording studio, and the meaning behind some of their songs. The show also tracked down Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein's fathers for exclusive interviews.

Sleater-Kinney are set to hit the road this August for the "It's Time" co-headlining tour with Wilco. The tour, which also features opener NNAMDÏ, will kick off on August 5th in Spokane and will hit major cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping in Chicago, IL on August 28th. Tickets are available to purchase now. For more information, please visit http://www.sleater-kinney.com/

Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original from Sleater-Kinney" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to this song, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen here: