Sleater-Kinney Release New Audio & Visual EP 'Frayed Rope Sessions'

Get a sneak peek into the band's creative process with this unique blend of music and visuals.
Sleater-Kinney release Frayed Rope Sessions, a new audio and visual EP featuring powerful, hair-raising reimagined versions of three songs from their recently released critically acclaimed new album, Little Rope.
The EP, recorded at Flora Recording in Portland, OR where they recorded Little Rope, was produced by John Goodmanson, who the band has been working with since the 90's. Its release coincides with International Women's Day and proceeds from Bandcamp sales will benefit Noise For Now, a national initiative that enables artists to financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access.
Alongside the EP the band has also shared the video series “Little Rope Unraveled", where Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein discuss the inception and backstory of album stand-outs “Say It Like You Mean It,” “Hunt You Down” and “Untidy Creature.”
Sleater-Kinney, who additionally will be performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday 3/15, are currently on tour in support of Little Rope. Tour highlights include sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Portland. All dates below.
Little Rope, Sleater-Kinney's eleventh studio album and first for Loma Vista, is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band's 30-year career. The album has received praise from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.
03/08/2024 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
03/09/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/11/2024 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
03/12/2024 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/13/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/14/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*
03/16/2024 - New York, NY @ Racket *SOLD OUT*
03/17/2024 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT*
03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*
03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *SOLD OUT*
03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*
04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*
04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*
05/15/2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
05/17/2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
05/19/2024 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum
05/21/2024 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
05/23/2024 - Fremantle, AU @ Metropolis
08/07/2024 - Portland, OR @ The Square*
08/10/2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen
08/11/2024 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
08/12/2024 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
08/13/2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strande
08/17/2024 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/18/2024 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
08/20/2024 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk
08/21/2024 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
08/23/2024 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
08/24/2024 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Sienne
08/25/2024 - London, UK @ All Points East
08/27/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
08/28/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*
08/29/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*
08/30/2024 - Wiltshire, UK@ End Of The Road Festival
Photo Credit: Ryan Cory
