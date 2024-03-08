Sleater-Kinney Release New Audio & Visual EP 'Frayed Rope Sessions'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sleater-Kinney release Frayed Rope Sessions, a new audio and visual EP featuring powerful, hair-raising reimagined versions of three songs from their recently released critically acclaimed new album, Little Rope.

The EP, recorded at Flora Recording in Portland, OR where they recorded Little Rope, was produced by John Goodmanson, who the band has been working with since the 90's. Its release coincides with International Women's Day and proceeds from Bandcamp sales will benefit Noise For Now, a national initiative that enables artists to financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access.

Alongside the EP the band has also shared the video series “Little Rope Unraveled", where Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein discuss the inception and backstory of album stand-outs “Say It Like You Mean It,” “Hunt You Down” and “Untidy Creature.”

Sleater-Kinney, who additionally will be performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday 3/15, are currently on tour in support of Little Rope. Tour highlights include sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Portland. All dates below.

Little Rope, Sleater-Kinney's eleventh studio album and first for Loma Vista, is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band's 30-year career. The album has received praise from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

03/08/2024 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*

03/16/2024 - New York, NY @ Racket *SOLD OUT*

03/17/2024 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT*

03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *SOLD OUT*

03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*

04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*

04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

05/15/2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

05/17/2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

05/19/2024 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum

05/21/2024 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

05/23/2024 - Fremantle, AU @ Metropolis

08/07/2024 - Portland, OR @ The Square*

08/10/2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen

08/11/2024 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

08/12/2024 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena

08/13/2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strande

08/17/2024 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/18/2024 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

08/20/2024 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk

08/21/2024 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

08/23/2024 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

08/24/2024 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Sienne

08/25/2024 - London, UK @ All Points East

08/27/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

08/28/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*

08/29/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*

08/30/2024 - Wiltshire, UK@ End Of The Road Festival

Photo Credit: Ryan Cory