Slayyyter Collaborator Produces RYL0's New DnB-Inspired Single 'Thru My Chest'

Los Angeles-based pop singer-songwriter RYL0 is bursting into the new year hot off the heels of a breakthrough 2022.

This past year, RYL0 became a fan favorite in the hyperpop scene through her charismatic online persona, infectious songwriting ability, and magnetic, sultry stage presence - a come-up that has led to her amassing hundreds of thousands of streams, collaborations with artists such as Fraxiom, Sabby Sousa, and DJ Re:Code, shows alongside Arca, Kero Kero Bonito, Namasenda, umru, and Jimmy Edgar, and a show stopping set at the monumental Boiler Room x Subculture event in Los Angeles.

Now, RYL0 enters 2023 born anew, ready to showcase to the world the wide scope of her popstar creativity. Without forgoing the left-of-center catchiness of songs such as "Fancam," "Broke Nobody," "Superpop," and "Disc Jockey," RYL0 is exploring new sonic styles and expanding her artistry. The result of this evolution will be an unpredictable, wildly exciting year for the up-and-coming artist, and one nobody will want to miss.

RYL0 kicks off this new era with new single "Thru My Chest," a ferocious, biting alt-pop banger reflecting on the pain of a romantic partner's unthoughtful, brutal honesty. Produced by David Burris (MOTHICA, Rebecca Black) with co-writing from Christina Galligan (aespa, Lexi Jayde), "Thru My Chest" sees RYL0 immersing herself into darker, moodier territories.

The track kicks off with angelic harp arpeggios before RYL0 comes in with an eerily intimate vocal delivery. "I finally got my distance/been a long time, been a minute/was minding my own business/when you pulled me, put me right back in it," she sings, evoking a dreadful memory of being drawn back into a toxic situation.

The track then drops into its trunk-rattling chorus - a cacophonous section filled to the brim with deep bass, thumping kick drums, haunting backing vocal melodies, and industrial percussion and sound design. "Shoulda kept it in your head/cuz what you said is spreading through my chest," RYL0 repeats, a poignant, appropriately piercing message.

Short yet deeply effective, "Thru My Chest" spotlights RYL0's new songwriting and aesthetic vision. It's a track that digs deep and doesn't let go until its enthralling finish - a vivid listening experience that takes you into RYL0's interior world, and shows you a special, exclusive glimpse into everything to come from the soon-to-be star.

Listen to the new single here: