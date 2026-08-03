LOE SHIMMY Performs "Pretty Brown" for COLORS Series

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Loe Shimmy has released a stripped-down COLORS performance of PRETTY BROWN, a track from his album PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD. The Miami-based rapper, recently named Billboard Hip-Hop's Up & Comer for July 2026 and included in the XXL 2025 Freshman class, delivers the song in an intimate format that highlights his vocal ability alongside his rapping.

South Florida hip-hop trailblazer, Billboard Hip-Hop's Up & Comer for July 2026, XXL 2025 Freshman, Loe Shimmy, drops his COLORS performance of 'Pretty Brown' off of his new album, which debuted in the top 5 of all albums in the US, Pretty Girlz The Run World. His performance serves as a stripped-down, intimate look at the captivating talent and laid-back, humble star power of Loe Shimmy.

This latest COLORS performance showcases Loe Shimmy as a confident leading voice at the forefront of the new wave of hip-hop. With a loyal audience amassing, Shimmy's artistry is unique to him following an appearance on a notable Drake feature from Habiti album with 'I'm Spent' and hit single 'Body Dangerous' that soon followed. Recently named Billboard Hip-Hop's Up & Comer for July 2026, Loe Shimmy is being recognized for his ability to understand what resonates with his fans and to push boundaries with his 'eclectic collection of woozy anthems tailor-made to his ever-growing female fanbase.' His standout COLORS performance of 'Pretty Brown' encapsulates what separates Loe Shimmy from the rest, through an intimate and melodic song, we see he is more than just a rapper; he is a vocalist too.

Pretty Girlz Run The World and Loe Shimmy are praised by Billboard, writing 'Hip-Hop Up-and-Comer Loe Shimmy's quest to conquer every genre has only just begun.' He is challenging what the world knows about him with this performance and will continue to do so with his multi-city tour that kicked off in Toronto on July 29th. Loe Shimmy will be making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and ending his tour in Orlando on September 26th.

Pretty Girlz Run The World Tour Dates:

July 29 - Toronto, ON: The Concert Hall

July 30 - Buffalo, NY: Electric City

Aug 2 - Rochester, NY: Waterstreet Music Hall

Aug 6 - New York, NY: Webster Hall

Aug 7 - Boston, MA: The Sinclair

Aug 8 - Philadelphia, PA: Union Transfer

Aug 9 - Washington D.C.: The Filmore

Aug 11 - Richmond, VA: The National

Aug 12 - Norfolk, VA: The Norva

Aug 14 - Detroit, MI: Magic Stick

PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD debuted in the top five of all albums in the United States. Loe Shimmy previously appeared on the Habiti album track I'm Spent alongside Drake and released the single Body Dangerous.

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