Skrillex Shares New EP

Jul. 22, 2019  
Skrillex Shares New EP

Skrillex has shared two new songs, "Fuji Opener (feat. Alvin Risk)" and "Mumbai Power (feat. Beam)" as a surprise EP titled Show Tracks. Both tracks have appeared in his recent live sets and are a special gift for fans.

This year Skrillex reunited with Boys Noize as their supergroup Dog Blood, worked on Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project and Kelsey Lu's album Blood, produced Lykke Li's "Two Nights" Pt. 2 with Ty Dolla Sign, collaborated with TroyBoi for "WARLORDZ," plus made the theme song for the highly-anticipated video game Kingdom Hearts III with Japanese superstar Hikaru Utada.

Listen to Show Tracks below and watch for more from Skrillex coming soon.

Photo credit: Marilyn Hue

Skrillex Shares New EP
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Warner Bros. Releases New Arrowverse Trailers from Comic-Con
  • DC Universe, Warner Bros. Television Announce DOOM PATROL, TITANS and More at Comic-Con
  • RATINGS: DATELINE Lifts NBC to Top Spots on Sunday
  • VIDEO: Netflix Drops Teaser for THE WITCHER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup