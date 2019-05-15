Skirball Announces 23rd Annual Summertime Concert Series SUNSET CONCERTS

The Skirball Cultural Center proudly presents the twenty-third annual season of its free summertime live music series, Sunset Concerts. This year's lineup of boundary-pushing artists draws influences from a variety of styles-from Afro-Latin folklore, bilingual soul, and traditional klezmer to New Orleans brass, flamenco fusion, and cosmic jazz. DJs representing the diverse communities of greater Los Angeles will open each of the Thursday night shows. Presented every summer since 1997 in the Skirball's idyllic hillside setting, the Sunset Concerts series-now sponsored by the Bilger Family-draws music fans from across greater Los Angeles.

The 2019 Sunset Concerts schedule is as follows: Gaby Moreno (July 18); Río Mira (July 25) in their California debut; The Klezmatics (August 1); Cha Wa(August 8); Tamar Ilana & Ventanas (August 15) in their Los Angeles debut; andJosef Leimberg (August 22).

"2019 promises to bring another exciting lineup to Sunset Concerts," remarks Adele Lander Burke, Skirball Vice President of Public Programs. "This year we present both veteran artists and rising stars, all of whom explore cultural connections through their music. The music will span the globe-from New Orleans to South America to Eastern Europe, providing opportunities to hear traditional favorites and experience new interpretations through jazz, funk, flamenco, and R&B. The Santa Monica Mountains make for a one-of-a-kind concert backdrop, adding to the welcoming environment we create for young and old to celebrate rich musical traditions together. Those who attend the entire series will experience the music and meaning of twenty-first century LA and the world."

The six Thursday night concerts are presented free of charge. Audiences of all ages are invited to arrive early to enjoy food and drink under the stars and also explore the museum galleries. The Skirball's latest exhibitions Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich and Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite are currently on view through September 1. They will be free and open late to all concertgoers until 10:00 pm.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Best





