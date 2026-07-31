SKILLA BABY Celebrates Loyalty on New Song SHOW ME LOVE

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Skilla Baby has released a new song titled SHOW ME LOVE, dedicated to the people he considers real ones in his life. The track arrives via Interscope Capitol.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby returns with the celebratory anthem 'Show Me Love,' the latest taste of his highly anticipated new album THE PRICE OF FAME, dropping August 21 via Geffen Records. More than a victory lap, the new single is a snapshot of the artist as he stands now: grateful, grown, on his grind, and without a single second to spare for haters and fake friends.

'Show Me Love' puts Skilla at the helm of a powerful lineup of producers including Sean Momberger (Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow), Rance (A$AP Rocky, Ella Mai), BoogzDaBeast (Drake, Ye), Warryn Campbell, Hoskins, J. Hill, and Dash. The beat is smooth — richly layered melodies supported by deep bass, snapping drums, and a fiery synth solo at the end — but the star of the show is Skilla as he lays down confident bars infused with a subtle sing-song joy: 'Don't come around me, with that fake sh*t, my life amazing / 'Cause all the real n*ggas show me love.'

The new music arrives as Skilla continues to pull back the curtain on THE PRICE OF FAME. Earlier this month, he revealed the evocative album cover — inspired by an iconic 1994 photograph of 2Pac — as well as a new trailer in which Skilla and 50 Cent discuss struggle and success. That clip followed June's short but powerfully cinematic teaser featuring a spoken prayer.

Photo Credit: Andres Castillo



Photo Credit: Andres Castillo

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