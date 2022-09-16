Sizzy Rocket Announces Fourth Studio Album

Electro-pop-punk phenom Sizzy Rocket returns two years after her acclaimed ANARCHY LP with a new LP - Live Laugh Love - out November 11, 2022 on all digital platforms. The title track is available today with a companion visual streaming on Sizzy's official YouTube channel - an ode to letting go through unhinged creativity and expression. A frenzied reclamation of one's own power, "Live Laugh Love" serves to inspire the underdogs, the outcasts, and the misfits.

"Live Laugh Love is an art punk extravaganza, two years in the making," says Rocket. "These songs were truly ripped from my soul during a time when I needed inspiration more than anything. I just showed up to the studio every day fueled by bittersweet memories and wild nights. It's a collection of my favorite stories I've never shared until now. And it finally feels like letting go, which is embedded in the message behind the phrase "Live Laugh Love" if you listen closely."

The "Live Laugh Love" music video was made with long-time collaborator Worst November. The two road-tripped to Laughlin, NV with a bag of cameras, a handwritten shot list, and a duffel bag of indie-sleaze-inspired looks (cue the bedazzled shades and gas station trucker hat). Shot in a desolate outlet mall in her home state of Nevada, "Live Laugh Love" centers a carefree Rocket employing a photo booth and a portable karaoke machine for her own version of a wild night out. Hearkening back to her childhood performances in Nevada strip malls, she blissfully rocks out to her most punk song to date, embodying the "make the most out of what you have" mentality.

Rocket has long been known for her DIY approach to creating her visual universe as an independent artist who relies on the strength of her originality, creativity, and authenticity to build the Sizzy Rocket world without a major label budget. Owning her sexuality as an important part of her identity, she released a Playboy-certified sex-tape music video for her 2020 single "Smells Like Sex" (a reclamation of a woman's power in leaking her own scandalous video), which went viral on YouTube, inspiring artists like FLETCHER (via Capitol Records) to follow suit with their own versions of the voyeuristic concept.

She adds, "Directing and editing my own music videos has been such an important part of bringing this album to life. Somehow I became obsessed with cameras and analog camcorders - seeing the world in a new way through them. For this era specifically, I don't think you can separate the music from the visuals - my artistry has grown so much so that now they've become intertwined. I'm excited to see where my camera obsession and these new mediums take me."

Sizzy Rocket challenges what it means to be a pop artist in 2022 with her DIY approach, poetic and unapologetic lyricism, and a genre-blending musicality that takes influence from punk, hip-hop, and beyond. The Los Angeles-based artist became the sneering face of 21st century rock 'n' roll thanks to her viral 2016 electro-pop-punk seducer, "Bestie," an unapologetically profane paean to turning your BFF into one with benefits.

2019 saw the release of Sizzy's sophomore album, GRRRL, clocking in at #19 on the iTunes "Top Alternative Albums" chart, followed by a self-booked, sold-out US tour with TV star chloe mk as support. 2020's third studio album, ANARCHY (which peaked at #16 on the Alternative Album charts and Top 50 in overall genre charts) explores her own personal chaos and dives into her punk roots for an artful experience unlike anything she had released before.

The accompanying ticketed livestream - ANARCHY: COME TO LIFE - brought fans and friends together into a virtual performance art experience, presented live from an abandoned theme park. The album includes the single, "Smells Like Sex," joined by an official music video exhibited at Miami Art Week and honored by Playboy. Next, Sizzy tapped up-and-comers UPSAHL and Mothica for remixes of fan-favorite album tracks for 2021's THE BITCH EP.

Last year also saw a new mixtape, TOO YOUNG TO DIE, released to her ravenous cult fanbase via text message in a Dropbox link, accompanied by a tour with Troi Irons as support. As if that weren't enough, her corrupting influence can be heard on songs penned for artists like Blu DeTiger, Noah Cyrus, Bea Miller.

A seasoned touring artist, Sizzy has opened as direct support for GIRLI, Shamir, KITTEN, and Lauren Sanderson and performed on the Main Stage at San Antonio and Grand Rapids PRIDE Festivals. Now, with "Rebel Revolution" and more new music on the horizon, it's clear that Sizzy Rocket is poised for full blown stardom... and she's just getting started.

Watch the new music video here: