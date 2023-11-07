siriusxm’s tiktok radio debuts new weekly shows featuring the channel’s creator hosts

SiriusXM's TikTok Radio launched five new weekly shows from the channel's creator hosts, set to bring listeners the latest in music and pop culture in an exciting and engaging new way. Throughout the week, each TikTok Radio creator host will give their take on the popular sounds that are sonically synched to the TikTok experience, entertainment news and all the trending topics that are captivating listeners.

SiriusXM's TikTok Radio is the first-of-its-kind audio version of the platform's "For You" feed, bringing listeners the trending songs from music's next generation of rising stars, viral hits and more. The channel is authentically hosted by Davis Burleson, Jess Lucero, Lamar Dawson, Masani Musa and Taylor Cassidy, some of the most well-known viral TikTok creators who are at the forefront of today's pop culture.

SiriusXM's TikTok Radio Shows

The new weekly shows will air on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio Monday through Friday on channel 4 and on the SiriusXM app.

Taylor's DMs- TikTok Radio host Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj) will answer your questions, provide advice, and share stories based on comments and direct messages from her social media pages. Dive into the world of TikTok trends, content creation, and trending music with Taylor every Monday at 2pm ET.

FYP Finds- Take a deep dive into a song that's been making waves on the For You Page (FYP) this week with TikTok Radio host Masani Musa (@CultureUnfiltered). Discover new music and explore the sounds that are currently rocking TikTok every Tuesday at 2pm ET.

PopTalk- Join TikTok Radio host Davis Burleson (@davisburleson) as he engages in captivating chats about the latest pop culture events and trending topics. Get your weekly dose of pop culture insights and discussions every Wednesday at 2pm ET.

This Jess In- Tune in as TikTok Radio host Jess Lucero (@jessthereporter) serves up the latest entertainment news breakdowns, covering your favorite celebrities and creators. Stay in the know about the hottest happenings every Thursday at 2pm ET.

TikTok Billboard Top 10 Countdown- Don't miss the weekly countdown of the top songs featured on TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. TikTok Radio host Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop) takes listeners through the songs that are trending and making waves in the TikTok community every Friday at 3pm ET.

Since its launch, TikTok Radio has been redefining the way new music is discovered and amplified with the channel and its creator hosts spotlighting rising stars across genres, even giving some of them their first ever radio airplays.

Through on-air daily features like “Takeoff Track,” “Trending 10” and “TikTok IRL interviews,” the channel is amplifying songs and artists who have gone viral on TikTok including Jax, Reneé Rapp, PinkPantheress, Yung Gravy, David Kushner and many more by giving them a national platform to reach new audiences.

