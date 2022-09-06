Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sir Cliff Richard Announces 'Christmas With Cliff'

Sir Cliff Richard Announces 'Christmas With Cliff'

‘Christmas With Cliff’ will be out on East West Records on 25 November 2022.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Cliff Richard announced the release of his first dedicated Christmas album in 19 years, 'Christmas With Cliff' will be out on East West Records on 25 November 2022.

'Christmas With Cliff' features 13 Christmas classics and brand-new Christmas tracks from this British music legend synonymous for his love of Christmas. Available digitally, on CD, very special red vinyl and a limited run of white vinyl exclusive to Amazon, 'Christmas With Cliff' can be pre-ordered now here.

The only artist in the world to achieve top 5 albums in eight consecutive decades, 'Christmas With Cliff' sees Cliff fresh from celebrating his 80th Birthday with newfound passion, bringing together an album of classics such as It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Sleigh Ride, Joy to the World, When a Child is Born, and many more in his own distinct style. The album also includes new Christmas songs First Christmas, Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year) and Heart of Christmas.

Cliff Richard said: "I have always loved being in recording studios ever since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958. I recorded this album in "Criteria Studios" in Miami Florida - 4,427 miles away from Abbey Road and once again I felt that I was in a world of my own! I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.

They guided me through the "well known" Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way. They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for. This album is not just mine. It belongs to all of us involved in creating it and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season."

His first Christmas album since the release of 'Cliff at Christmas' 19 years ago in 2003, Cliff is famous for owning Christmas in three decades with the release of #1 hits Mistletoe And Wine in 1988, Saviour's Day in 1990 and The Millennium Prayer in 1999/2000.

'Christmas With Cliff' was recorded in 2022 in Criteria Studios, Miami and produced by Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.




From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!
September 4, 2022

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a stacked lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new live capture of Heathers: the Musical on the West End to the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion Trailer
September 2, 2022

This season, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora returned. Former friend Marlo Hampton was back, and this time, holding her very own peach. Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joined as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman. Watch the new video trailer now!
Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'
September 2, 2022

The feel good easy-vibe song, produced by Robert Livingston is the follow-up single to “You’ll Never Find.”  Christopher maintains his smooth modern vocals with a touch of soul.  Martin’s vocal styling and lyrics make him the ultimate lovers tour guide, hitting the right spots.
Rufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince WilliamRufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince William
September 2, 2022

The season will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.
VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHTVIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHT
September 2, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Christine Baranski ahead of the premiere to discuss saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight after six seasons, what it was like tackling real-life issues through the series, and how Broadway has contributed to the series throughout its six seasons. Watch the new video interview now!