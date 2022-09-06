Sir Cliff Richard Announces 'Christmas With Cliff'

Cliff Richard announced the release of his first dedicated Christmas album in 19 years, 'Christmas With Cliff' will be out on East West Records on 25 November 2022.

'Christmas With Cliff' features 13 Christmas classics and brand-new Christmas tracks from this British music legend synonymous for his love of Christmas. Available digitally, on CD, very special red vinyl and a limited run of white vinyl exclusive to Amazon, 'Christmas With Cliff' can be pre-ordered now here.

The only artist in the world to achieve top 5 albums in eight consecutive decades, 'Christmas With Cliff' sees Cliff fresh from celebrating his 80th Birthday with newfound passion, bringing together an album of classics such as It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Sleigh Ride, Joy to the World, When a Child is Born, and many more in his own distinct style. The album also includes new Christmas songs First Christmas, Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year) and Heart of Christmas.

Cliff Richard said: "I have always loved being in recording studios ever since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958. I recorded this album in "Criteria Studios" in Miami Florida - 4,427 miles away from Abbey Road and once again I felt that I was in a world of my own! I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.

They guided me through the "well known" Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way. They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for. This album is not just mine. It belongs to all of us involved in creating it and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season."

His first Christmas album since the release of 'Cliff at Christmas' 19 years ago in 2003, Cliff is famous for owning Christmas in three decades with the release of #1 hits Mistletoe And Wine in 1988, Saviour's Day in 1990 and The Millennium Prayer in 1999/2000.

'Christmas With Cliff' was recorded in 2022 in Criteria Studios, Miami and produced by Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.