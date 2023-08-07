Singer/Songwriter Marshall Oakman Releases Uplifting Anthem 'When Life's Cold'

Electrifying Artist Marshall Oakman has released his new single "When Life's Cold".

Following up on the success of his past two single releases, "At The Boiling Point" and "She's No Doll, She's A Woman", along with the visually stunning video to the latter, "When Life's Cold" is about staying positive, present and resilient in the face of adversity. When life gets tough, hope may fade. You can choose to see the brighter side. You can choose to take action. You can find your peace.

Marshall Oakman's compositions showcase vibrant, iconic pop/rock shimmers with Beatlesque harmonies, blending timeless themes, thoughtfully embraced and melded to magnetic melodies.

His backing band on "When Life's Cold", as was the case with his first two single releases, features legendary New York-based musicians, Kasim Sultan (Joan Jett), on bass, Liberty Devitto (Billy Joel Band), on drums and Paul Pesco (Madonna), on guitar.