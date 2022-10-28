Singer/Rapper T. Shan Releases New Single 'Your Man'
It's the first single off his upcoming EP, "Flowers & Spice," out January 2023.
Versatile singer/rapper T. Shan returns with his rose-toned single "Your Man," out now. Listen to "Your Man" HERE. A tender and heartfelt ballad, the track depicts a narrative of healing and opening oneself up to love again. The release is paired with a painterly hand-drawn animated lyric video, illustrating the love story described in the song: "Show me your demons, I'll take their hands." Watch lyric video below!
The track blends powerful vocals with twinkling, lo-fi-influenced production that invites you to share in the artist's vulnerability. T. Shan explains "When I wrote this song, I'd just met someone special, and it documents my decision to open myself up wholeheartedly to another person again, asking them to do the same."
It's the first single off his upcoming EP, "Flowers & Spice," out January 2023.
T. Shan is an artist based out of NYC, but his roots stretch far beyond. Raised between China and both coasts of the US, he weaves his culture and multitude of experiences into his music, which blends increasingly wide genre influences, from hip hop to bedroom pop, all united by his biting yet confessional lyrics. The versatile singer/rapper's work reflects the highs and lows of modern love, yet never loses sight of where he and his family came from. T. Shan's EP "Spectrums" has amassed over 3 million streams across all platforms.
Follow T. Shan
Instagram | TikTok | Spotify | YouTube
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons' 2017 album release, 'Things I Need To Say' propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like 'Burn This House Down' and 'After All These Years' and innovative, award-winning music videos like 'Why Is the Bluebird Blue' and 'Making Things Up as I Go,' Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music's brightest new artists.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Announces Special Halloween Pre-Sale For New Album “Death Roll Blues”
October 27, 2022
K.K. Hammond is recognized as the 'Queen of Horror Blues' music. Her 2023 album release, 'Death Roll Blues' goes on Pre-Sale this Monday, October 31st, 2022 -Halloween.
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
October 27, 2022
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.
Erica Rabner Releases First Jewish Kids & Family Album, “Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!”
October 27, 2022
Award-winning songwriting team Erica Rabner and Brian Blake will release their first Jewish EP, 'Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!' with Platoon on November 18th, 2022. This release follows the success of their movement album, 'Stomp, Shake, & Shuffle' in October and three Jewish-holiday-themed singles released in the last two years.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.