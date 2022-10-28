Singer/Rapper T. Shan Releases New Single 'Your Man'

Versatile singer/rapper T. Shan returns with his rose-toned single "Your Man," out now. Listen to "Your Man" HERE. A tender and heartfelt ballad, the track depicts a narrative of healing and opening oneself up to love again. The release is paired with a painterly hand-drawn animated lyric video, illustrating the love story described in the song: "Show me your demons, I'll take their hands." Watch lyric video below!

The track blends powerful vocals with twinkling, lo-fi-influenced production that invites you to share in the artist's vulnerability. T. Shan explains "When I wrote this song, I'd just met someone special, and it documents my decision to open myself up wholeheartedly to another person again, asking them to do the same."

It's the first single off his upcoming EP, "Flowers & Spice," out January 2023.

T. Shan is an artist based out of NYC, but his roots stretch far beyond. Raised between China and both coasts of the US, he weaves his culture and multitude of experiences into his music, which blends increasingly wide genre influences, from hip hop to bedroom pop, all united by his biting yet confessional lyrics. The versatile singer/rapper's work reflects the highs and lows of modern love, yet never loses sight of where he and his family came from. T. Shan's EP "Spectrums" has amassed over 3 million streams across all platforms.

Follow T. Shan

Instagram | TikTok | Spotify | YouTube

Facebook | Soundcloud | Twitter