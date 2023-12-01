Singer-Songwriter Johanna Telander releases Holiday Single “Little Angel”

New York-based Finnish-American singer-songwriter Johanna Telander, known for having penned the songs for Kalevala the Musical's Concept Album, which has found international acclaim and was considered for a Grammy nomination, has released a holiday single "Little Angel" on Dec 1st, 2023.

Listen to the song: https://johannatelander.hearnow.com/little-angel

This track is a seasonal song with an empowering message, channeling holiday hope and the belief in snowy miracles. A folk waltz, Little Angel's dulcet vocals and celtic harp bring to mind the lyrical songwriter classics with a certain frosty bite, such as Joni Mitchell's River and Tori Amos' Winter. Adorned with beautifully placed atmospheric electronic sound elements, Little Angel serenades softly as the falling snow, leaving a sense of outer worldly fantasy and wonder. Music and lyrics by Johanna Telander, Music production and mixing by Jay Alton, Album Cover by Rachel Monteleone.

Since her record deal with Universal Music in Finland in 2003, Johanna's versatile music style has been shaped by two decades of diverse musical projects. Influenced by pop, jazz, folk and musical theater, her signature sound layers complex chord changes over memorably catchy hooks, and she often leads the listeners on a journey through imaginative alternative keys with effortless ease. Her singer-songwriter singles, such as her more recent release, Sandcastles, explore a simpler, lyric driven expression of 90's reminiscent pop.

"My last single, Sandcastles was about a summer of bittersweet endings, so it felt fitting to release a winter song about hopeful beginnings." Johanna muses.

"I have always found the opposition of bright snow in the dead of winter so poetic and fascinating. It's as if nature is reminding us that in our darkest hour there is some light at the end of the tunnel, and a promise of rebirth if we only cocoon away in its soft blanket for a while. The thought takes me back to making snow angels as a child. This song was written for anyone that needed a reminder that fresh starts are possible, and that one can grow wings to fly, especially during those first touches of snow. "

johannatelander.com