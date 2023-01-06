Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriter Pete Price Releases Debut Album DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

"Department of the Interior" combines blues, americana, and rock genres.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Drawing comparisons to Jackson Browne's "The Pretender" album, Pete Price is also influenced by legendary artists such as Neil Young, James Taylor, and Simon and Garfunkel.

The album title "Department of the Interior" comes from Pete Price's inner reflection on the juxtaposition of physical, spiritual and emotional elements that each human possesses within themselves. With an attempt to understand the natural order and the role humans play in it, Pete Price has created a timeless album.

"Department of the Interior" was recently named one of the Best Dayton Album Releases of 2022 by Dayton.com.

Price began recording his 12-song album in Nashville early in 2021, beginning with the song, "One More Time" at Direct Image Studios with Ken Royster as sound engineer. The Nashville studio musicians Price used have recorded many hit records with top artists such as Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, and other well-known musicians. Price also recorded 4 songs for his album in Dayton with Gary King at Dayton Sound Studios.

Listen to "Department of the Interior" at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0o5k5fpwcAiEL2gEOxceJ1?si=Bx8Ujt5FTqGyMbIe33APjA

A live version of the album, recorded at the CD Release party, will be released later this year.

Having started his musical career in the late 1980s, Pete Price joined The Fries Band in early 1992, servings as the band's lead guitarist for more than 30 years. In addition to his notable work with The Fries Band, Pete's independent musical endeavors have created a cult following of their own, while also receiving critical acclaim. More details about Pete Price and the dynamic new album can be seen at http://www.petepricemusic.com



