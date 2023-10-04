Singer-Songwriter Meghan Pulles Writes Tribute To Her Oma Titled '10,000 Rains'

Available now on all digital streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Singer-Songwriter Meghan Pulles Writes Tribute To Her Oma Titled '10,000 Rains'

Singer-songwriter Meghan Pulles pens a loving tribute to her late Oma in her latest single "10,000 Rains." The stunning single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.

Meghan has always written her music from a vulnerable and raw place and this song is no exception. Growing increasingly closer over the pandemic, Meghan was inspired by her Oma and her perseverance and strength.

The song begins with a light and airy guitar melody playing under a sound recording of Meghan's Oma speaking. This guitar melody along with low sustained notes from a synth carries through the first two verses building up to the chorus. The pre-chorus starts with a soft impact from the drumset and the subtle sound of a shaker. These instrumentals carry through as Meghan's wavering voice sings out the chorus "I've been here / For 10,000 years / I've felt the pain / For 10,000 rains." The music mellows out sliding back into the guitar and synth combo allowing Meghan's sincere lyrics to truly shine through. As Meghan is going into the closing verses, she adds in a tambourine on the drum impacts. The music fades out as she sings the last lines "I'll remain / For 10,000 rains."

When speaking about the root of her inspiration, Meghan said "I was really inspired by how her mindset shifted and how she spoke about God helping her through the dark times and so this song was born once I started to get in her head about how she would be feeling being alone during a global pandemic, and not wanting to be alive on this earth anymore but still persevering through with God's help."

10,000 RAINS

Producer and Instrumentalist: Harper James
Recorded at: Degraw Sound
Vocals: Meghan Pulles
BGVs: Meghan Pulles
Music and Lyrics: Meghan Pulles
Mastering Engineer: Joe LaPorta, Sterling Sound

Meghan Pulles reigns as an emo-positive Nashville-based genre-defying singer-songwriter and artist with an ability to beautifully blend pastoral melodies with nostalgia. With a staunch devotion to musical healing, her compositions are all about the emotions and feelings that it evokes in her listeners. Ranging from drenching folk to melodic pop and indie styles, her work is reminiscent of the musical richness of Regina Spektor and softness of Joni Mitchell.

Meghan is currently recording her debut album about healing through emotional abuse, planning to be released in 2023 and working with producer Harper James who is known for his indie band Eighty Ninety and solo project Middle Youth. She recently signed with Aurally Records powered by Symphonic Distribution.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
LANY Announce North America A Beautiful Blur Tour Photo
LANY Announce North America A Beautiful Blur Tour

LANY Announces the North America a beautiful blur Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 30+ dates kicks off at Raleigh's The Ritz on February 13 and continues through the U.S. and Canada this March and April 2024.

2
HUNNY Share Lofi Punk Single Ring In Ur Ear Feat. Justin Courtney Pierre Photo
HUNNY Share Lofi Punk Single 'Ring In Ur Ear' Feat. Justin Courtney Pierre

Los Angeles band HUNNY has released their new lofi punk single 'ring in ur ear' featuring Justin Courtney Pierre. The single is a preview of their upcoming album. The latest addition to a string of lighthearted singles such as “big star” with its ambient guitar tones and affirming lyrics, or the charming indie-rock ballad “89cc.'

3
Video: TesseracT Share Video For Echoes; U.S. Tour Starts Tomorrow Photo
Video: TesseracT Share Video For 'Echoes'; U.S. Tour Starts Tomorrow

After releasing the album of their career in the form of War Of Being, TesseracT invite fans once more to a beautiful listening experience in the form of 'Echoes.' TesseracT has released a new video for their song 'Echoes' and will be starting their U.S. tour tomorrow.

4
MetaMoon Music Festival Returns To NYC With MetaMoon Block Party Photo
MetaMoon Music Festival Returns To NYC With MetaMoon Block Party

MetaMoon Music Festival is returning to NYC with a MetaMoon Block Party on December 3 at Hammerstein Ballroom. The festival celebrates Asian pop culture and music discovery, featuring performances by PSY.P of Higher Brothers and special guest MC Jin. Other artists making their U.S. debut will also be performing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT