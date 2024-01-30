Singer-Songwriter Maijah Shimmers In New Single 'The Star'

“The Star” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Singer-Songwriter Maijah Shimmers In New Single 'The Star'

Jump-starting the new year with the release of her new single, Maijah is aiming to make waves with the release of her glimmering track, "The Star." "This song feels like my hello to 2024 and the rest of my life,” says Maijah.

This celestial track combines starry melodies with a double meaning, alluding to both the concept of being destined for fame and confidence. With a cinematic, catchy, and genre-bending pop sound, Maijah's music is set to leave a lasting impact on listeners. “The Star” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

Maijah, who often refers to herself as the "Main Character Music" artist, brings a unique blend of modern-day topics and metaphysical symbolism to her music. Her songs make listeners feel like the hero of their own movie, with every note and lyric.

“I've always resonated with literal stars, and I've always wanted to be a star. In this song, I wanted to show the listener that if they want to be something, they can just do it; they already are it.” A lyricist at heart, aiming to inspire, empower, and charm her audience through raw authenticity and a sprinkle of magic.

“The track blends manifesting with feminist energy, and I hope that's how the listener feels when they hear it; like a powerful bad bitch." Drawing inspiration from artists like Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Amy Winehouse, Jorja Smith, and Sabrina Claudio, Maijah infuses her jazz and R&B-influenced style with fresh ideas from the world of current pop. Her music is a testament to her versatility and creativity, making her a standout artist in today's competitive music landscape. “The Star” was produced and mixed by Angelo de Laurentis and mastered by Matthew Wolk (Small Pools, Dempsey Hope, Anna Thompson).

Deemed “your newest pop obsession” by Tongue Tied Magazine, Maijah is a West Coast singer-songwriter and emerging pop sensation who has amassed over 10 million combined Spotify and Apple Music streams since her debut in 2021. She blends dynamic vocals with harmonious lyricism, adding depth to the pop genre.

Her playful lyrics often incorporate references to astrology, spells, and spirituality, reflecting her upbringing. Maijah has earned praise from outlets such as Tongue Tied Magazine, York Calling, and Pop Passion Blog, as she motivates, encourages, and entertains her audience while openly addressing mental health challenges.

“The Star” sets the tone for Maijah's unstoppable year as a forthcoming player in the music industry.  For a taste of her enchanting sound and journey as an up-and-coming popstar, follow her on social media @Maijahmusic222 and stream her music on major platforms.



