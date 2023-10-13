Singer-Songwriter Dan Rauchwerk Delivers Introspective Bliss In New Single 'Only January Knows'

A captivating journey into the heart of winter's enigmatic charm.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Singer-Songwriter Dan Rauchwerk Delivers Introspective Bliss In New Single 'Only January Knows'

Celebrated singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dan Rauchwerk is positioned to captivate audiences once again with the upcoming release of his highly anticipated single, "Only January Knows." Known for his evocative storytelling and rich musical tapestry, Rauchwerk's latest offering promises to be a soul-stirring journey into the heart of winter's enigmatic charm.

After a decade of enthralling music enthusiasts as one half of the folk duo, The Lords of Liechtenstein, Rauchwerk stepped into the solo spotlight with his critically acclaimed debut album, "We Are More Than What We Leave Behind," in 2018. A "musical Wikipedia" in his own right, Dan has consistently drawn inspiration from books and historical narratives to craft his unique musical narratives.

"With every season's turning, Another door will come to close / The sun will always rise
Until it won't / And you can track the fading shepherd, By his footprints in the snow / But how you keep your hearth fire burning, Only January knows"

Now, with "Only January Knows," he delves even deeper into his introspective realm. It's a record that explores the search for solace during challenging times, offering listeners a profound sense of comfort-a sentiment that Dan himself sought while creating the song. Promising to enchant audiences with its heartfelt melodies and profound lyrical depth, the track proves uplifting during what is perhaps the darkest time of the year. January is often seen as a depressing month - the holidays are behind us and the days are short and cold. Rauchwerk's artistry is deeply influenced by his personal experiences, and "Only January Knows" is no exception. In a month often associated with post-holiday blues and the frigid embrace of winter, Dan views January through a different lens. As his birth month, it's a time of hope and renewal for him, and he invites us all to share in that perspective. This single, with its earthy yet ethereal compositions, seeks to capture the timeless allure of midwinter and reminds us that even in the darkest, most barren seasons of our lives, hope endures.

Dan Rauchwerk resides in New York City, where he draws inspiration from his life with his wife Anna, whom he credits as his greatest muse.

Listen to "Only January Knows" here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kellen Gray And The RSNO Release African American Voices II Photo
Kellen Gray And The RSNO Release 'African American Voices II'

African American Voices II includes Margaret Bonds' Montgomery Variations (1964), Ulysses Kay's Concerto for Orchestra (1948), and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Worship: A Concert Overture (2001) and will be released worldwide on Linn Records on October 13, 2023 (digital) and October 20, 2023 (CD).

2
Cafuné Release New EP Love Songs For the End Photo
Cafuné Release New EP 'Love Songs For the End'

Featuring the singles, “Demise,” “Perspective,” and “Unchained Memory,” Love Songs for the End finds Cafuné extending the arc established on their 2015 debut EP Love Songs for Other People. Written between their first-ever tours, juggling the surreal mix of professional highs and personal struggles that defined that period.

3
Matoma & Bullysongs Team Up on New Single Sodium Sky Photo
Matoma & Bullysongs Team Up on New Single 'Sodium Sky'

DJ Matoma, known for global hits like “All Night” with The Vamps, “I Don't Dance” with Enrique Iglesias, and his RIAA Platinum-certified breakout hit, Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G's “Old Thing Back (feat. Ja Rule),” has teamed up with multi-Platinum writer and musicianBullySongs for a new upbeat club single, “Sodium Sky.'

4
Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine’s Icon of the Year Photo
Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine’s 'Icon of the Year'

Previous tour highlights this year include her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” weekend as well as a series of stadium shows with P!NK. Looking ahead, Carlile’s “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” will return to Mexico in January featuring performances by Carlile, Janelle Monae, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, Allison Russell and many more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN