Singer-Songwriter Abby Shreve Releases Stunning New Single 'Misery'

Up and coming singer-songwriter Abby Shreve releases her debut single "Misery." The single is now available for streaming and download on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.

Newcomer Abby Shreve's new rock single "Misery" encapsulates the feeling of drowning beneath one's mental struggles and the desperate reach for a hand in the dark. As Shreve's pitch-perfect voice weaves a heartbreaking story, the instrumental accompaniment of searing guitar and a pounding drum beat that build to an electrifying final verse. The sentiments Shreve shares are ones that many can relate to ("Shaken hands and shaken hopes/I am trying to hold you close/Yet I am forgotten again/Why am I here, why do I breathe/Why I am tired, why I can't sleep?") and the grungy production harkens back to the early days of female rock vocalists breaking the scene in the 1970s and 1980s. Listeners are wrapped in "Misery" from start to finish thanks to Shreve's hypnotizing tone and the emotion that cuts through every riff.

Abby Shreve, singer-songwriter with luscious vocals and incredible vibrato, is a breakout star from Kenosha, WI, currently residing in Atlanta, GA. Shreve has grown into a multi-faceted performer. Her influences range from classic rock artists, such as Stevie Nicks and Freddie Mercury, to current trailblazing songwriters such as Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.

​At 15, Shreve auditioned for American Idol and successfully advanced past the first round. She placed in scholarship competitions throughout her teenage years in Southeast WI, and in 2016, toured Europe with a state-wide choir, being highlighted as the group's female soloist. Abby has also sung the National Anthem solo for many sports groups such as the Milwaukee Bucks. In college, she earned a degree in Vocal Performance and Music Industry at UW-Oshkosh. She trained in a wide variety of genres such as opera and musical theater, received accolades in Wisconsin-wide Collegiate scholarship competitions, and won her university Music Department Honor Recital. Shreve also performed briefly in a hard rock band "Utopia Rising" throughout her college career.

​Jill Pavel, owner of Heart Songs Music Group says, "Abby takes you on a journey when she sings a song. She truly takes your breath away with her seamless segues from verse, to chorus, pre-chorus and back. I have never worked with an artist who can navigate her way through several vocal delivery changes in one song. It is just a joy to watch her bring her written vision to life on the microphone."​