Singer Linda Imperial Releases New Holiday Music With The Single 'Christmas In The Topics' 

Powerhouse veteran singer Linda Imperial releases her latest holiday offering "Christmas In The Tropics." The song, co-written by Linda Imperial and Dore Coller was co-produced by Linda with her trusty producer Joel Jaffe.

"Inspiration for this song was love from afar, in paradise," says Linda. "Missing the ones you love during the holidays, especially when you're far away from each other is such a challenging experience for lovers. I wanted to express the shared love and experience of a beautiful part of the world for people who experience Christmas in a different climate. It's the same joy of Christmas, but it's Christmas In The Tropics."

The track features several top notch bay area musicians including percussionist Kevin Hayes, bass player Marc Levine, Eamonn Flynn on keyboards, Dore Coller on guitar and Joel Jaffe on background vocals.

Linda Imperial, a true survivor whose life and decades-long musical career have been a whirlwind roller coaster of highs, lows, and dark struggles followed by shining through redemption, showcases the blues-rock side of her artistry like never before.

After a tour with Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Linda found her breakthrough success with Loverde, a 70's-early 80's dance/vocal group she co-founded. Linda toured the world to promote their hit "Die Hard Lover," which debuted on the Billboard charts at #4 and stayed in the upper reaches for months.

Her list of later credits and association is truly dizzying, having worked for and with the Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service.

