Singer Linda Imperial Releases Blues Anthem 'The Storm Is Over'

The veteran singer serves up the final single from her critically acclaimed EP "Heart Rock" on her own Myriad Class Records.

One of my favorite phrases that I love and try to implement in my life is, "Winter Always Turns To Spring." It's hard though, to remain focused and positive, but as an artist, growth for me as a human being is to win over my negativity. I'm a singer, I need to sing and I need songs to sing about, it's therapy for me. I got so tired of singing other people's songs and stories. I knew I had to make a change, so I started writing my own stories and turning them into songs. I wrote about things I knew; I know about love, I know loss, and victory, so I wrote about that, love that's great, love that's not, relationships that were good, some that were not and went terribly wrong. I survived them, I owned all my mistakes and I moved on in life and won. I'm happy, "The Storm is over".

The groove driven, uplifting track from the 2021 EP Heart Rock produced by noted San Francisco Bay Area producer/engineer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr) features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians. The powerhouse ensemble includes Jaffe and Marc Cooper (Joe Walsh, Steve Howe) on guitars, bassist Marc Levine (Johnny Rivers, Bette Midler, Gerry Mulligan), keyboardist/organist Eamonn Flynn (The Commitments, Elvin Bishop, Maria Muldaur), drummer Kevin Hayes (Robert Cray Band, Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker) and backing vocals provided by Jaffe, Imperial and Imperial's husband, rock music legend David Freiberg (Jefferson Starship, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service).

Linda Imperial's dizzying list of credits includes working for and with the Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service. Linda appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed on the Billboard Charts for over 3 decades.

