Side Door Announces Official 'SIDE DOOR TO SXSW' Showcase

Side Door - the online touring platform that matches artists with spaces to create shows anytime, anywhere - announces its Side Door to SXSW official showcase, Friday, March 20 at Volcom Garden, 8:00PM-2:00AM featuring performances from Hayfitz, GRLwood, Madison McFerrin, KAINA, WHOOP-Szo and Mir Fontane.



Side Door to SXSW is a new partnership between Side Door and SXSW booking curated tours for 8 select SXSW showcasing artists on the road down to Austin, TX for this year's conference, with the six above artists joined by Partner and Sen Morimoto. Check out newly announced dates for Hayfitz, KAINA with Sen Morimoto, GRLwood with Partner (all shows below).



Hosts are encouraged to sign up as dates are still available in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Kentucky, New York North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. If you have space to host an event in, create a host profile here.



Working closely with artists and hosts to create memorable moments in unique spaces is at the heart of Side Door's mission. The platform emphasizes intimate connections between artists and audiences, by helping anyone present shows in everyday spaces. Side Door prioritizes a friendly and transparent experience for all users, seeking to provide a new means for artists to tour.



Side Door believes that any space can be a venue, creating connections between performing artists and hosts in a variety of locations. Side Door is helping to create a sustainable environment in an increasingly difficult touring marketplace for emerging and career musicians. Through the platform, artists and venues are matched, events are booked, ticketed and payouts are automated. With less overhead and complete transparency, artists earn more revenue, while fans gain an intimate and unique live experience.



Since its launch, more than 2000 artists and nearly 800 venues have signed up to be part of the platform, resulting in nearly 700 Side Door bookings throughout North America. Venues can range from a record or book shop, café or barn, living room or backyard, bar or restaurant - ultimately rewarding fans of music looking for a different live experience. With partnerships like Side Door to SXSW, Side Door is helping reimagine the touring world for the better.

Official 'Side Door to SXSW' showcase, March 18 @ Volcom Garden (8:00PM-2:00AM)

8:00PM - Hayfitz

9:00PM - GRLwood

10:00PM - Madison McFerrin

11:00PM - KAINA

12:00AM - WHOOP-Szo

1:00AM - Mir Fontane

Announced dates (more TBA):

03/09 - KAINA + Sen Morimoto - Springfield, MO @ Phil's Place [tickets]

03/11 - Partner + GRLwood - Royal Oak, MI @ Peace Spiritual Center [tickets]

03/12 - Hayfitz - Washington, DC @ Dwayne's Place [tickets]

03/13 - Hayfitz - Richmond, VA @ Orbital Music Park [tickets]

03/14 - Hayfitz - Columbus, MS @ Sunstroke House [tickets]

03/14 - Partner + GRLwood - Memphis, TN @ Pagan Mom House [tickets]





Related Articles View More Music Stories