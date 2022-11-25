Sick Individuals Unleash New Single 'Better With You'

Fresh off electric performances across ADE, Creamfields Festival, and S2O Festival, Sick Individuals release single Better With You through Spinnin' Records.

Needing little introduction, Rinze "Ray" Hofstee and Joep "Jim" Smeele of DJ and production duo Sick Individuals have delivered a steady stream of internationally successful singles in recent years, including smash hit collaboration with Tungevaag and Marf, Miss You, which currently boasts over 20M Spotify streams alone and DJ support from the likes of Hardwell, Sam Feldt, Lucas & Steve, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

After meeting at the Hilversum Conservatory For Music ten years ago, Ray and Jim formed an instant connection solidified by a shared love of music composition and electronic dance music. Drawing influences from Daft Punk, Bingo Players and Swedish House Mafia, their infectious blend of big beats and progressive house melodies quickly garnered them serious attention in all the right places. Shaped by the underground scene in their native Netherlands, where dance music success emerges so steadily that it feels like something is in the water, the pair have built a formidable reputation over the course of a decade.

In addition to catering official remixes to the likes of Rihanna, David Guetta, Madonna, Moby, Rita Ora, Avicii and Icona Pop, the Dutch natives' immersive live experience has lit up some of the world's most prestigious venues and festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Sensation, Mysteryland, Ushuaïa and Creamfields, to name a few.

Now providing a perfect slice of their signature sound, Sick Individuals unleash their latest track Better With You. The duo describe the single in their own words;

"Mixing acoustic with electronic, it highlights the individual talents that we have as a duo." Starting as a moody melody with breezy guitar and soothing vocals, Better With You evolves to a beat with hefty momentum, bouncing bass, and an upbeat production tone that underlines the song's uplifting message, "I'm back in heaven when I touch you baby / 24/7 got my heartbeat racing / When I'm alone I dunno what to do / But I dance so much better with you".

Sick Individuals - Better With You is out now via Spinnin' Records. Listen to the new single here: