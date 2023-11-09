Shower Beers Recruit SoSo For Pop Punk Anthem 'One More Shot'

By: Nov. 09, 2023

NYC-based pop punk outfit Shower Beers have recruited Australian punks SoSo for their nostalgic new single “One More Shot,” due out November 9th.

From their witty name to their high-energy sound, Shower Beers embodies the not-so-serious pop punk spirit pioneered by acts such as blink-182 and New Found Glory. Fusing elements of easycore and ska on “One More Shot,” Shower Beers are setting the bar high for their highly anticipated sophomore EP Miracle on 34th and 3rd, on which “One More Shot” will be featured.

Along with the new single, Miracle on 34th and 3rd will feature a myriad of exciting artists, including Atlanta's glimmers, Boston's We Demand Parachutes, and Orlando's Outatime! Shower Beers' brainchild Chris Diorio is beyond excited for the project: “I'm thrilled with every feature we have on this new EP. These are all really talented artists that I love listening to - to have them sharing these songs with us has been a great experience.” An official release date has yet to be announced for the EP, but fans can expect it in early 2024.

ABOUT SHOWER BEERS

Shower Beers, the brainchild of Chris Diorio, is a brand new pop punk outfit based out of Murray Hill, NYC. Their mission: punch listeners in the mouth with catchy hooks and massive choruses. With the release of their debut The Pregame Properly EP earlier this year, Shower Beers have quietly amassed a consistent following eager for their next offering.

Good news! Fans won't need to wait much longer, with the buildup to their sophomore EP, Miracle on 34th and 3rd, kickstarting this November with their new single “One More Shot.” Produced by Rob Freeman (Gym Class Heroes, Cobra Starship), this new project finds the band collaborating with exciting artists such as SoSo, We Demand Parachutes, and more.

With a sound described by idobi Radio as “an uppercut with brass knuckles,” Shower Beers is a band to kickstart a party, hit a heavy set with, or simply kick off your day with some energy.

Image Credit: Kerry McCue





