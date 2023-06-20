Short Fictions Releases New Single 'Wasting' Ahead of Tour Plans

Short Fictions released a new single titled "Wasting" today via Lauren Records!

Short Fictions is an indie rock band hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, known for their introspective lyrics, captivating melodies, and raw emotional energy. Formed in 2015, the band quickly made waves in the local music scene with their unique sound and thought-provoking themes.

In 2019, Short Fictions released their debut full-length album, "Fates Worse Than Death," which delved into pressing issues such as climate change, the impending doom of the world, gentrification, and the enduring pain of lost love. The album showcased their ability to intertwine social commentary with heartfelt and evocative songwriting.

Building on the success of their debut, the band unveiled their sophomore album, "Every Moment of Every Day," in 2022. This release revealed a more refined and polished sound while still retaining the band's political poignancy. With infectious hooks and captivating melodies, the album demonstrated their growth as musicians and storytellers.

With their captivating live performances and a discography that invites introspection and reflection, Short Fictions continues to leave an indelible mark on the indie/emo landscape. Their music speaks to the trials and tribulations of the human experience, inviting listeners to navigate the complexities of life alongside them. Short Fictions is a band unafraid to confront the harsh realities of the world while offering solace through their passionate and cathartic compositions.

Short Fictions on tour!

June 29 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

June 30 Brooklyn, NY - Transpecos

July 1 Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

July 2 Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club

July 8 Pontiac MI - PUG Fest

July 27 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club

July 28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roboto

July 29 Cleveland, OH - B-Side Lounge

July 31 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen