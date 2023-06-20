Short Fictions Releases New Single 'Wasting' Ahead of Tour Plans

The single is out now via Lauren Records! 

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 4 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023

Short Fictions Releases New Single 'Wasting' Ahead of Tour Plans

Short Fictions released a new single titled "Wasting" today via Lauren Records! 

Short Fictions is an indie rock band hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, known for their introspective lyrics, captivating melodies, and raw emotional energy. Formed in 2015, the band quickly made waves in the local music scene with their unique sound and thought-provoking themes.

In 2019, Short Fictions released their debut full-length album, "Fates Worse Than Death," which delved into pressing issues such as climate change, the impending doom of the world, gentrification, and the enduring pain of lost love. The album showcased their ability to intertwine social commentary with heartfelt and evocative songwriting.

Building on the success of their debut, the band unveiled their sophomore album, "Every Moment of Every Day," in 2022. This release revealed a more refined and polished sound while still retaining the band's political poignancy. With infectious hooks and captivating melodies, the album demonstrated their growth as musicians and storytellers.

With their captivating live performances and a discography that invites introspection and reflection, Short Fictions continues to leave an indelible mark on the indie/emo landscape. Their music speaks to the trials and tribulations of the human experience, inviting listeners to navigate the complexities of life alongside them. Short Fictions is a band unafraid to confront the harsh realities of the world while offering solace through their passionate and cathartic compositions.

Short Fictions on tour!

June 29 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

June 30 Brooklyn, NY - Transpecos

July 1 Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

July 2 Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club

July 8 Pontiac MI - PUG Fest 

July 27 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club

July 28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roboto

July 29 Cleveland, OH - B-Side Lounge

July 31 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid Photo
Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'

Las Vegas-based artist Juno Rucker is excited to announce his new album Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid on EveryDejaVu Records. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer has garnered critical praise from Lyrical Lemonade, Rated RnB, Fashionably Early, and more! Juno Rucker’s highly-anticipated debut is out now.

2
Video: DDG Releases Music Video for I’m Geekin With NLE Choppa & Bia Photo
Video: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I’m Geekin' With NLE Choppa & Bia

DDG has released the music video for 'I'm Geekin' featuring NLE Choppa and Bia. Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business. As he readies his newest project for this summer, DDG continues to prove that he is one of the most exciting rising stars in hip hop and cultural at large.

3
Orrin Evans Drops New Single The Red Door Photo
Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'

What’s behind The Red Door? For pianist Orrin Evans, that question has come to symbolize the daring path his life and music have taken over the course of his three-decade career. On his latest album, he once again flings that door open, delighting in the collaborators, friends, inspiration, and history that he finds inside.

4
Video: Goblynne Debuts Where This Goes Video Photo
Video: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' Video

In 2021, Molly Kirschenbaum won the Hollywood Encore Producers’ Award for their one-person show Hot! : (.  But things were just heating up for Kirschenbaum, aka Goblynne, who is set to release their first solo album, also titled Hot! : (  on June 23, 2023. Using songs from their performance. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'
Video: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & BiaVideo: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & Bia
Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'
Video: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' VideoVideo: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET