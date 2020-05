Shirley King Unveils New Studio Album

Being the blues-singing daughter of B.B. King has earned Shirley King the title "Daughter of the Blues," but she is an outstanding singer and performer in her own right and capable of singing any kind of music that comes her way. Just witness her newest full-length album, Blues For A King, which crosses musical genres from blues to rock to soul and back again. Even next to such high wattage guests as Joe Louis Walker, Robben Ford, Junior Wells, Pat Travers & Elvin Bishop, King absolutely shines as she performs spectacular version of the blues classics "Gallows Pole" and "Hoodoo Blues Man" as well as the soul hit "Johnny Porter" (originally by The Temptations) plus two songs by British rock band Traffic, "Can't Find My Way Home" and "Feelin' Alright?." The album closes with a powerful version of Etta James's unforgettable "At Last," which signals that, at long last, Shirley King is finally getting the attention and recognition she so richly deserves.