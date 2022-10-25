ShipRocked 2023 Sells Out as New Lineup Additions Are Announced

ShipRocked 2023 is now sold out and producers ASK4 Entertainment have announced lineup additions for the January 22-28 cruise which features nearly 80 performances over 6 days. ShipRocked 2023 sails on Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Florida, with stops at Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas, Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos Islands, and Dominican Republic's Amber Cove.

Falling In Reverse and Parkway Drive (first American performance since 2019) co-headline ShipRocked 2023, alongside Nothing More, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, Motionless In White, grandson, Ayron Jones and over a dozen others. New additions to the ShipRocked lineup include special acoustic sets from Corey Glover (Living Colour) and Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara) with Joey Morrow (Badflower), as well as music performances from The Messenger Birds, Moodring, Moon Fever and Robot Monster, along with comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci.

For those that have not yet booked a stateroom for the ultimate rock music cruise vacation, a waitlist is available here.

ShipRocked continues to grow each year and has expanded to six days for its 13th sailing. The overall lineup for ShipRocked 2023 is as follows: co-headliners Falling In Reverse and Parkway Drive, Afterlife, Andy Wood, Aranda, Ayron Jones, Bad Omens, Bones UK, BRKN LOVE, Corey Glover, Davey Suicide, Dropout Kings, D.R.U.G.S., Emily Armstrong, Fame On Fire, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, grandson, Hook (the debut of Jason Hook's solo band), Islander, Jeris Johnson, Joey Morrow, Keith Wallen, Lacey Sturm, Lilith Czar, Memphis May Fire, Mike Abrusci, Moodring, Moon Fever, Motionless In White, Nonpoint, Nothing More, Nova Twins, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Robot Monster, Sahaj Ticotin of RA, Shayne Smith, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, The Messenger Birds, The Standstills, Wage War, Wargasm and Zero 9:36, along with The Stowaways all-star band.

The list of guest performers for The Stowaways - ShipRocked's official all-star band - includes Alecia "Mixi" Demner (Stitched Up Heart), Andy Wood, Angela Lese (former The Dead Deads), Carly Smithson (We Are The Fallen), Chad Nicefield (former Wilson), Corey Glover (Living Colour), Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate / The Dead Rabbitts), Dameon & Gabe Aranda (Aranda), Davey Suicide, David Ellefson (Dieth, former Megadeth), Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara), Hyro The Hero, Jason Hook (former Five Finger Death Punch), Joey Morrow (Badflower), Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap Studios), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (former Guns N' Roses) and Sahaj Ticotin (RA).

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) - ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked's community of "ShipRockers"--as well as others from around the world--are staying connected via "Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast," which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. "Making Waves" features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It's distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.