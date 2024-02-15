Sheer Mag Share 'Eat It And Beat It' Single

Sheer Mag have labored to carve out a discernibly singular position within the canon of contemporary rock - their sound is unmistakably and immediately recognizable as theirs alone.

On Playing Favorites, Sheer Mag's third full-length and first with Third Man Records, the band capitalize on a decade's worth of devotion to their own collective spirit—a spirit refined in both the sweaty trenches of punk warehouses and the glamour of concert halls—emerging with a dense work of gripping emotions, massive hooks and masterfully constructed power-pop anthems all lead by frontwoman Tina Halladay's earth shaking vocals. This is the record the Philadelphian rock and roll four-piece has always been destined to make.

Today they give us the final glimpse into Playing Favorites with their larger-than-life single, “Eat It and Beat It.” The band tell, “‘Eat It and Beat It' is a call to arms. Hard rock is overdue for a new vanguard to redefine the genre and ‘Eat and Beat It' is an anthem for the next generation. The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren't going to be around forever, and nor should they be. It's high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century.”

Sheer Mag break significant musical ground on their forthcoming album Playing Favorites, elevating their signature approach to rock and roll to lushly cinematic new heights. While at times marked by an intensified sense of melancholy, this newest offering takes stock of the confusing flow of daily life without moralizing, refusing to fall into antagonistic cynicism. Sheer Mag leans into the chaotic thrall of city living, of a life subdivided by the jagged highs and lows of bars, parties, and nightlife culture, with sweetly empathetic remove.

The album burns with a sweetened gratitude for the lot one has been given in life: the luck of coming up punk; the luck of living an unalienated life; the luck of feeling love, and losing love. Sheer Mag began to work in earnest on their follow up to 2019's A Distant Call in the summer of 2021, which they originally imagined would take the shape of a tautly constructed 4-song disco EP. Before long, the band realized this new material would perhaps be better served within the context of a fully fleshed out rock LP, bracketed by the support of a wider array of juxtaposing psychic moods and sonic textures.

Over a six-month stretch spanning the fall of 2022 to the winter of 2023, guitarist Kyle Seely and his brother Hart Seely (bass) set about tracking the instrumentals for the record, resetting their studio configuration each week in order to impose a more tailored, multi-session atmosphere upon the record's acoustic landscape. Lyricist and guitarist Matt Palmer rejoined Halladay in Philadelphia the following spring to write and record the vocals for Playing Favorites, which depart rather markedly from the band's prior material, placing an added emphasis on pronouncedly existential, interpersonal storytelling and ornate background harmonies.

Playing Favorites is undoubtedly a record by the same Sheer Mag that audiences of all stripes have spent the last decade falling in love with. In fact, for all of its sonic departures and evolutions, this record is perhaps the most “Sheer Mag” release yet. Not so much a return to form, but rather a realization of those greatest promises that the band has up until now only hinted at. With Playing Favorites, Sheer Mag cater to their tastes and their tastes alone: so long as they continue to do so, the future of rock and roll, that great human tradition, is in the best of hands.

Sheer Mag kick off their extensive headlining North American tour in D.C. on March 29. The run routes them coast to coast through early May. Today they've also announced an August UK / EU tour - see below for a full list of dates. For tickets and updates, go here.

Sheer Mag Live Dates:

Mar 29: Washington, DC - Songbyrd

