She-Nut Shares Debut EP 'Demarcation'

She-Nut embodies trans people who don't fit societal norms because of their appearance. Her reality fits, sadly, perfectly in this horror film. 

By: Jan. 24, 2024

She-Nut drops their debut EP, Demarcation. A departure from the televised trauma porn that highlights Black death as a means to evoke empathy from the privileged, Demarcation, expands on core issues of adversity in the Black community. 

 “[Demarcation] illustrates that love, pain, and death doesn't need to embody Black Americans,” says She-Nut. “The stories can revolve around a race of aliens, zombies or monsters and use this parallel universe as a mirror to reality. Demarcation takes the present complex psychological and ancestral trauma and uses uncomfortability as an agent to trigger every viewer equally.”

For Juicebox P. Burton, aka She-Nut, a Black, gender-fluid multi-disciplinary artist living in New Orleans, their music is a lyrical love letter to a Black woman's backbone. Drawn to express the complex feelings they were feeling around the consistent lack of visibility that their trans sisters were receiving during 2020's Black Lives Matter protests — despite the fact they also were being killed — She-Nut was created as a female entity, projected as a visualization of a woman that transcends this world we call Earth.

Photo cred: Jazz Franklin / Prosthetics: Maya Pen



