Shane Owens' Latest Single 'Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives' Now Available

Alabama-bred, neo-traditional country singer, Shane Owens releases his latest single, "Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives" from his current album 'Thankful For Country Music.' This single proclaims exactly what the title states. Dying is irrelevant, but living to the fullest each day is a choice. Reminding all of the brevity of life, this single stands to lift those carrying the weight of tomorrow's uncertainty, allowing them to drop tensions to see that living for the day and releasing that which is out of our control is the only option. The single places itself at the forefront of optimism, at a time where listeners all over the world can relate and find comfort in the message. "Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives" was the #1 most added song to country radio for Music Row and has moved up thirteen spots.



To listen to "Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives" or the full album 'Thankful For Country Music' visit HERE.



"When we picked, "Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives" for the album, it really spoke to me. I never dreamed how much it would hit home in 2020. This has been a tough time for everyone and the events of the year have made me sit back and reflect on things," shares Shane.



The genuine nature of Owens sets this single in motion as listers can feel his authentic desire to inspire within each line of the song. Sometimes, an artist deals a sweet hand and the perfect song comes along that ties humanity together to bring about change. Though some deal with uncertainty better than others, everyone is affected by the inability to predict time which is seemingly more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives" highlights that there is no better time than the present moment to live.



"One thing is for sure," says Owens, "Life can change in a split second. Every day is a gift and sometimes we need to take a minute and remember to make the most of what we can, take the time to enjoy our family and friends, do what we love to do, and truly LIVE. I hope this song helps us all to do just that."



