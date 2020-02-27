Shamir Announces Show with Waxahatchee

Philadelphia-based indie rock figurehead Shamir just announced an upcoming show supporting Waxahatchee on April 19 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York. The show also features Bonny Doon as well as unannounced special guests. This follows Shamir's latest track release "Burn With Me" on the Bernie Sanders benefit compilation Bernie Speaks with the Community, with proceeds being donated to support his campaign. Shamir also recently appeared in the Netflix documentary I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry and will be dropping the first single of a new album this summer - stay tuned.

Shamir's most recent album Be the Yee, Here Comes the Haw came on the heels of critically acclaimed surprise self-released masterpiece, Resolution - hailed by Rolling Stone as "a gorgeously large rock album" and was praised by the likes of PAPER, Paste, BrooklynVegan, and Document Journal. The 2017 full-length Revelations and its follow-up 7" Room were the Las Vegas native's first endeavors into a new avenue of guitar-driven hooky anthems that the previous, more dance-oriented work had never explored.



By delving into outsider music, country, and punk, Shamir created raw and vulnerable tunes, stripped down to their emotional core. This new direction was vividly acclaimed and led to tours with indie giants like Stars and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. A multi-talented artist, Shamir also acted as the voice of Draca on the Tiffany Haddish Netflix show Tuca & Bertie, appeared in a group cover of Document Journal shot by Ryan McGinley for Dior Homme, and runs a TV column for Talkhouse, as well.





Related Articles View More Music Stories