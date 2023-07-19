Shakey Graves Confirms New Album 'Movie of the Week'

Shakey Graves shares that his forthcoming new album, Movie Of The Week, will be released September 15 on Dualtone Records. A track from the album, “Evergreen,” is out today with an accompanying music video. Pre-order the album HERE.

“In late 2018, some friends of mine were making a movie, and they asked if I would do the soundtrack for it,” Alejandro Rose-Garcia, a.k.a. Shakey Graves, says. “I started recording music along to footage, but when I started to turn a lot of it in, I realized that the director and I did not see the movie in the same way. A lot of the music was turned away. But I made all this really cool stuff and felt really invigorated.”

When Rose-Garcia went into the studio with his band, he realized he didn’t have songs, but rather soundtrack ideas. “I sent them all a link to some of the soundtrack stuff. We came up with this way to record where we went through them like themes. I came up with the plot of an imaginary movie. And we started to treat it like a soundtrack to a movie.”

“Movie Of The Week is definitely more on the lush side,” he continues. “I'm really excited about making this more like a project than an album.”

The album also features the recently released “Ready or Not,” a duet with rising star Sierra Ferrell. The song is already a streaming hit and continues to climb with over 15M spins globally.

Shakey Graves will hit the road on an extensive North American tour this fall, kicking off September 21 in Phoenix with further stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Support for the fall tour will include Rayland Baxter, flipturn and Sadurn. More info/tickets HERE and a complete list of dates below.

Shakey Graves has undergone a myriad of personal and sonic evolutions since its inception in 2011. Beginning as a solo music project, to now being accompanied by a full band, Rose-Garcia depicted the journey in ways such as changing his album covers from black and white to color, mirroring the musical growth.

With beginnings in the folk-rock space—even winning “Best Emerging Artist” at the Americana Music Awards—he went on to move away from much of the stripped-down, folk sound and began drawing on influences such as The Beatles, The Kinks, Elliot Smith, Broken Social Scene, Built to Spill and other 90’s indie rock bands.

Through the years, Rose-Garcia has always found innovative ways to engage his fan base—from burning CDs and putting them in personalized bags, to building intricate scavenger hunts sending fans around the city following trails of clues to find exclusive tapes, to sharing Bandcamp-only releases in the age of the DSPs—he is intentional in everything he does and aims to create a unique experience and adventure for each fan.

With Movie of the Week, Rose-Garcia will continue to expand upon the idea of his fans controlling the destiny of the music in an even bigger way—stay tuned for more info to come.

Rose-Garcia grew up surrounded by the arts, his mother a playwright and his father a set designer. He had acting roles in Friday Night Lights as well as Spy Kids, and found himself going out to Los Angeles regularly to audition for parts.

Turning to music, he self-released his beloved debut album Roll the Bones and followed with an EP in 2012, The Donor Blues. That same year, the mayor of his hometown of Austin, Texas, declared February 9 to be “Shakey Graves Day”—a day he uses to offer his albums and hundreds of unheard songs for free. He signed with Dualtone Records in 2014 and released his breakout full length And the War Came with the label that year.

His third studio album came in 2018 with the release of Can’t Wake Up, which received a host of critical praise from NPR Music—“he pulls it off in large part due to his storytelling prowess; these songs would be welcoming, even enthralling, in any style,” Billboard—“a lyrical powder keg”—and more, marking a stylistic turn.

In 2020, Shakey Graves released an EP entitled Look Alive and in 2021 re-released his much-lauded debut album in celebration of its tenth anniversary with Roll the Bones X, which featured a number of previously unreleased tracks. He has amassed over 595,000 album sales and over 525 million streams in the US alone, and has two RIAA-Certified Gold singles with “Dearly Departed” and “Tomorrow,” and also earned the title of #1 artist on Bandcamp.

TOUR DATES

July 28—Bauhaus Brew Labs—Minneapolis, MN* (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Bell’s Eccentric Cafe-Beer Garden—Kalamazoo, MI* (SOLD OUT)

July 30—Old Forester’s Paristown Hall—Louisville, KY*

August 2—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater—Wilmington, NC †

August 3—Firefly Distillery—North Charleston, SC ‡

August 4—Rabbit Rabbit—Asheville, NC ‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 5—Maymont Park—Richmond, VA ‡

August 6—The Ritz—Raleigh, NC †

August 8—The Atlantis—Washington, DC † (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Lincoln Hill Farms—Canadaigua, NY †

August 11—The Pines Theater at Look Park—Northampton, MA*

August 12—The Green at Shelburne Museum—Shelburne, VT* (SOLD OUT)

August 13—Guster’s On The Ocean—Portland, ME

August 15—Pier 17—New York, NY*

August 16—XL Live—Harrisburg, PA

August 17—Freeman Arts Pavilion—Selbyville, DE*

August 18—Stone Pony Summer Stage—Asbury Park, NJ

September 21—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

September 22—BeachLife Ranch—Redondo Beach, CA

September 23—KBCO On Tap Breckenridge Brewery—Littleton, CO**

September 26—The Sound At Del Mar—Del Mar, CA

September 27—Orpheum Theater—Flagstaff, AZ §

September 30—Ace of Spades—Sacramento, CA §

October 1—Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV §

October 5—Vina Robles Amphitheatre—Paso Robles, CA §

October 6—Cascade Theatre—Redding, CA §

October 7—Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR §

October 8—Rebels and Renegades—Monterey, CA

October 10—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA §

October 11—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Vancouver, BC §

October 12—Knitting Factory Concert House—Spokane, WA §

October 13—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID §

October 14—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID §

October 15—Union Event Center—Salt Lake City, UT §

October 26—Longhorn Ballroom—Dallas, TX §

October 27—The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall—Houston, TX §

October 28—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park—Austin, TX§

November 1—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN**

November 2—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA**

November 3—Avondale Brewing Company—Birmingham, AL††

November 4—Georgia Theatre—Athens, GA††

November 5—Neighborhood Theatre—Charlotte, NC††

November 6—The Signal—Chattanooga, TN††

November 8—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA††

November 9—Toad’s Place—New Haven, CT††

November 11—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON††

November 12—Union Transfer—Philadelphia, PA

November 13—9:30 Club—Washington, DC††

November 14—Roadrunner—Boston, MA**

November 16—Agora Theatre—Cleveland, OH**

November 17—The Salt Shed—Chicago, IL**

November 18—The Sylvee—Madison, WI**

November 19—Egyptian Room-Old National Centre—Indianapolis, IN**

*with Lucius

† with Abraham Alexander

‡ with Trampled by Turtles

§ with flipturn

** with Rayland Baxter

††Sadurn

Photo credit: Alden Bonecutter