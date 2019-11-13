Shadow Show Announce Full-Length Debut Album SILHOUETTES

Detroit-based girl group Shadow Show have announced that their full-length debut album Silhouettes will be available on February 14, 2020, via Burger Records in the United States and Stolen Body Records in the UK and Europe. The album will be available to stream on all major digital platforms and is available to pre-order now on vinyl, CD and cassette.

"Shadow Box," the first single from the upcoming album, premiered today via Shindig!. Recorded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as part of their Silhouettes sessions, the track was mixed by bass player Kate Derringer and mastered by Jim Diamond (The White Stripes, The Dirtbombs, Ghetto Recorders).

Shadow Show is a new sound in light of a new era. A power trio of a mysterious hue, Shadow Show combines elements of 60s garage-psychedelia and 21st-century modern pop-art. The trio pushes the boundaries of what can be, yet remain deeply rooted in a raw, untouchable Detroit sound. Comprised of guitarist Ava East, bassist Kate Derringer and drummer Kerrigan Pearce, the group made their debut in August of 2018. The group plan to tour the US and Europe to support the release of Silhouettes.

Silhouettes Track Listing

1 - Charades

2 - Contessa

3 - Green Stone

4 - The Alchemist

5 - Shadow Box

6 - Trapeze Act

7 - Glass Eye

8 - Dreamhead

9 - The Machine

10 - Silhouette





