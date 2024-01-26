Shaboozey Releases New Song 'Anabelle'

Written by Shaboozey, “Anabelle” is his latest release ahead of his highly anticipated forthcoming album.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Shaboozey Releases New Song 'Anabelle'

Following the tremendous streaming success of his hit single “Let It Burn,” Nigerian-American singer and rapper Shaboozey releases his new song “Anabelle” via EMPIRE today. Written by Shaboozey, “Anabelle” is his latest release ahead of his highly anticipated forthcoming album. The haunting, steady-driving track is available to stream HERE.

“Anabelle is a metaphor for what I dealt with in my past relationships that caused me heartache! There's only so much pain and suffering one can take before ultimately having to move on from an unhealthy relationship,” shared Shaboozey. “I love this song because it serves as a reminder to others that they're not alone and to move on when you've reached that breaking point.”

Carving out his own path in alt-country/hip-hop and inspired by artists like Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, Shaboozey creates a sound that is boundless and uniquely his own.

Shaboozey boasts more than 130.9M total streams and over half a billion views on TikTok. The Virginia native's previous single, “Let It Burn, that Billboard calls “a heady marriage of guitar-driven country, R&B and hip-hop elements, meshing into a distinct blend of pop melody and empowering message,” reached No. 8 on the US Viral 50 Spotify chart and has garnered more than 2.8M streams.

ABOUT SHABOOZEY

Rising multi-media artist Shaboozey intends to build his own world, determined to carve his own lane in the Alt-Country / Hip-Hop space; he crafts a sound that pays homage to a cast of traditional western influences, such as Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, while looking into the future of what the two genres have yet to introduce.

Remaining true to his Virginia roots, Shaboozey hopes to continue the region's long-standing tradition of producing some of the most prolific creatives of the new millennium. This time through elevating the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing a modern Americana culture to a global audience.



