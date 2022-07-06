Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Seventeen Drop New Track 'Cheers' Ahead of Repackage Album Release

The repackaged album is slated for release on July 18 KST.

Jul. 6, 2022  

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled a music video to accompany the new unit track from their soon-to-be released album SECTOR 17, slated for release on July 18 KST.

The new track "CHEERS"-featuring S.COUPS, HOSHI and WOOZI, the three leaders of the act's Hip-hop, Performance and Vocal sub-units respectively-is a celebration of the K-pop supergroup's accomplishments thus far. To the rhythmic backdrop of hip-hop and Asian Trap, the trio looks back to their earlier days in an emphatic expression of confidence in the future that lies ahead for the band.

Dubbed 'SVT LEADERS,' the trio released their first single "CHANGE UP" in 2017 as a part of SEVENTEEN's 2nd studio album TEEN, AGE.

Featuring 4 new tracks, SECTOR 17 is a repackage of the act's 4th studio album Face the Sun released in May. SEVENTEEN reached a new milestone in K-pop history with Face the Sun, joining BTS as one of the only two K-pop artists to rack up over 2 million album sales in the first week of release.

The K-pop performance powerhouse recently kicked off 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]' in Seoul. SEVENTEEN will bring their action-packed show to Vancouver next, embarking on the North American leg of the tour. 11 shows will follow across Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark. A total of 27 dates across 20 cities worldwide have been announced for 'BE THE SUN,' set to continue through December this year.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push.

SEVENTEEN's latest release Face the Sun made its debut at No.7 on the Billboard 200, while claiming No.1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart as well as the World Albums chart. The release also marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales.

Listen to the new single here:



