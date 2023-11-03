Sevdaliza & Grimes Pursue Path For True Artistic Liberation On New Single 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

Iranian-Dutch polymath Sevdaliza has become one of our generation's leading artistic voices through her revered sonic exploration and unrelenting pursuit to push boundaries. Today [Friday 3rd November, 2023] she shares her latest single “Nothing Lasts Forever” featuring Grimes.

Coming together from a mutual experience dealing with the harsh expectations of a society that projects unrealistic expectations on female artists, the single sees Sevdaliza and Grimes reflect on the unrealistic expectation to live forever in a state of eternal youth and beauty, punctuated with a fusion of electronic, pop, trance and Dutch gabber - a music genre heavily define by Sevdaliza's native city Rotterdam.

The video is expected to drop next week exploring these topics, and lean into Sevdaliza's penchant for engaging with future technologies and thought provoking visual stories.

Kicking off this month in Europe, Sevdaliza will embark on a small selection of special performances in European cities - 5th November at La Cigale in Paris, Here @ Outernet in London on the 14th and a special show as part of Festival Les Creatives in Geneva on the 15th.

This Summer, Sevdaliza announced her partnership with myvox to co-launch their first AI artist, Dahlia. An AI voice model created by the award-winning visionary artist and multihyphenate and also the world's first femenoid robot, Sevdaliza introduced Dahlia last year via the video for “OH MY GOD”.

Proving to be her most dynamic work to date, the subsequent Raving Dahlia project was born out of Sevdaliza's own precarious experience in the music industry and her entire life journey as a woman who has inevitably broken new ground on many fronts.

A physical robot built over the last two years made of metals, hard plastics and silicones for the face, Dahlia was created to represent the perfect version of Sevdaliza, embodying the remnants of her own frustrations, pressures and the unmeasurable expectations put on female artists today. Reflecting these pressures sonically too, Sevdaliza's most recent output including “Ride or Die feat. Villano Antillano” has seen her adapt and depart from her darker sounds and into a more global pop lane.

About Sevdaliza

One of the most revered artists to emerge from the past decade with a number of stand out releases under her belt including the self-released internationally acclaimed debut EP The Suspended Kid, follow up Children of Silk, her debut ISON LP and most recent offering Shabrang, Sevdaliza continues to push the boundaries of sound creating a style completely unique to her lined with elements of alternative electronic, indie, trip-hop, alternative R&B and the avant-garde.

Sevdaliza's impact surpasses the confines of music into fashion, art, technology and beyond. She has amassed a global cult following by establishing an unrivaled legacy rooted in humanism and a relentless commitment to fight for those on the margins. Her art and values have connected the deepest in countries where individuals live with limited freedom.

The focus of her work has ranged from combating discrimination against women in the music industry, spotlighting the socio political crisis between Iran and the United States, protesting Trump's immigration ban and beyond. Her art not only continues to break new ground but it also serves as a source of healing, empowerment and a community that surpasses geographic parameters. Most recently, Sevdaliza shared her powerful new song “Woman Life Freedom” in support of women in Iran.

A certified global force by amassing millions of plays and selling out shows around the world, Sevdaliza's art has led her to global grace magazine covers from Elle Russia, Harper's Bazaar Kazakhstan, Glamcult, L'Officiel Netherlands, King Kong to name a few, as well as picking up consistent support from the likes of Pitchfork, i-D, Vogue, NY Times, The Fader, NPR and more.

Her music has been synced on the runway and on screen for film and TV, notably collaborating with breakout French designer Marine Serre in 2020 for a special digital presentation, starring in the Y/Project 2019 Paris Fashion Week Runway show and performing at the Givenchy World Tour party celebrating the launch of Clare Waight Keller's first collection.

PHOTO CREDIT: Willemskantine