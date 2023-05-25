Senri Oe Releases 'Stella's Cough,' the First Single From 'Class of '88'

The album is due out June 30, 2023 via PND and Sony Music Masterworks.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Fifteen years ago, J-Pop superstar Senri Oe decided to give up his celebrity life in Japan and reconnect with his teenage love of Bill Evans and Thelonious Monk. At 47 he moved to New York City, enrolled at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, and reinvented himself as a jazz pianist.

With numerous jazz albums to his name since his 2012 re-debut Boys Mature Slow, it had been safe to say that Oe never looked back – until now. On his latest album, Class of ’88, Oe comes full circle with a piano trio album revisiting several of his classic pop hits, featuring bassist Matt Clohesy (Darcy James Argue, Seamus Blake) and drummer Ross Pederson (Manhattan Transfer, Grace Kelly).

Due out June 30, 2023 via PND and Sony Music Masterworks, the album is at once a surprising look back and a brilliant look at how far the pop star-turned-piano virtuoso has come. 

“Stella’s Cough," the first single from Class of '88, is Oe's buoyant, joy-filled reworking that he originally recorded on his 1987 album, Olympic. The song is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Though Senri Oe has left his pop past behind (“No more dancing!” he declares with a laugh), the 62-year-old pianist has never forsaken his songs from that era. With Class of ’88 he finds himself in the unique position of recontextualizing his own music as if they were jazz standards.

“My pop tunes and my jazz tunes were all written by Senri Oe,” he concludes. “I imagined myself throwing a ball over the net from the jazz side to the pop side. It was great to reopen my ‘80s treasure box.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

Hip Hop/R&B Artist DayYP Releases New Single A Lovers Dilemma Photo
Hip Hop/R&B Artist DayYP Releases New Single "A Lovers Dilemma"

Known for his unique blend of Hip Hop, R&B and Alternative sounds, North Carolina recording artist DapYP presents an internal conflict inspired by his having to choose between two loves in the upcoming hit 'A Lovers Dilemma'.

Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of Only Love Can Save Us Now Photo
Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'

Called “her most daring music yet” by Rolling Stone, Gag Order (produced by Rick Rubin, with Kesha as executive producer), has been self-described as “post-pop” full-bodied collection which flows like a stream-of-consciousness journey through the psychedelic dark depths of the human psyche. Watch the video now!

Matthew Dears Audion Alias Returns With New EP Photo
Matthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EP

The producer's first release on Spectral Sound since 2016, the two-track EP follows various projects with Berlin's !K7 Records and TIGA's Turbo Recordings, along with hazily intermittent, memorable club appearances in recent years. Always the 'id' of Dear's catalog, the Audion name connotes a deeper strain of dance music.

UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with Gloria Photo
UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

Mixed by Spike Stent (Harry Styles, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Muse, Oasis) and produced by singer Jack Cochrane and longtime collaborator Scotty Anderson, the track is an anthemic, summer song for the masses, which finds the beautiful in the everyday. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'
Matthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EPMatthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EP
Photos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CAPhotos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CA
UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video
The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO