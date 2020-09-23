See the Making of Paul Kalkbrenner's 'Parachute' Music Video

Watch the video below!

With over 1.3 million views and counting, the music video for techno star Paul Kalkbrenner's "Parachute" depicts an epic slice of surrealist optimism set within a brutalist Kiev housing complex. See how acclaimed Russian filmmaker Taisia Deeva put the video together, and how they executed the stunts without the use of green screens in the "Making of Parachute".

Paul Kalkbrenner is an artist known for pushing the boundaries between his musical output and visual mediums. He played the lead role in the cult feature length film Berlin Calling, for which he also wrote the platinum-selling soundtrack. His music videos have included the three part epic Florian series, in collaboration with Droga5, and most recently a partnership with acclaimed Siberian director Taisia Deeva.

Kalkbrenner's work with Deeva is re-invigorating what a music video can be; her sweeping imaginative fantastical story-telling is the perfect foil for Kalkbrenner's lush, grand techno, as evidenced in her debut video for Paul, the award-nominated Part Twelve.

Deeva's vision for Kalkbrenner's latest single, Parachute, is an epic slice of surrealist optimism set within a brutalist Kiev housing complex. Her push and pull between other-worldly fantasy and stark backdrops explore the yo-yoing moods of hope and despair that the world has cycled through in 2020, and, above all, our continued desire for human connection.



